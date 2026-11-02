Avalanche Make Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Blackhawks Matchup

The Colorado Avalanche continue to have to shuffle the roster around and change lines in order to accommodate injuries.

Before the matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Avalanche made several roster adjustments. Logan O’Connor is expected to return, Gavin Brindley was reassigned to the Colorado Eagles, and defenseman Keaton Middleton was recalled from the AHL.

The moves come ahead of Monday’s game where they will look to build on their 8-5-1 record, all while having to manage injuries.

We have recalled Keaton Middleton from the Colorado Eagles. pic.twitter.com/fe5YkjDHtM — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 2, 2026

Logan O’Connor’s Return Sends Brindley Back to Eagles

O’Connor missed the 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames while attending his father’s memorial service. His absence had nothing to do with his lower-body injury that kept him sidelined to begin the season.

According to Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now, O’Connor is expected to return on Monday and be with the team on the road trip.

O’Connor is an important piece of the bottom six for the Avalanche. He brings experience along with speed and penalty-killing ability.

Brindley is headed back to the Eagles after another brief stint with the NHL team. He was recalled for Saturday’s game against Calgary, where he was on the ice for about 12 minutes.

Brindley has had an encouraging AHL career; he just hasn’t had a lot of NHL opportunities. The latest move is strictly a roster availability situation rather than anything performance-related.

Avalanche Add Defensive Depth

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Keaton Middleton Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado also announced the recall of Middleton to continue adjusting for Josh Manson’s absence.

Manson suffered an ankle injury on October 28 when he took an awkward fall agains the New Jersey Devils. He is expected to be out for about eight weeks.

This was a pretty significant blow to the team as he is a physical, experienced defenseman who they rely on.

Noah Juulsen was the first one to step into the lineup against the Flames in Manson’s absence. Middleton offers another option if coach Jared Bednar needs to make additional changes.

If anything, given that the team is on the road, Middleton will just be depth insurance.

Avalanche Looking to End Road Trip Struggles

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Noah Juulsen Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Avalanche players were challenged by their coach, and so far they have answered the call. The real test starts on Monday evening in the first game of their back-to-back road trip. The early history of this year shows that the team plays pretty well when fresh and rested, and then comes out flat and slow.

Colorado has been strong at home, but the road trips have proven challenging. They have lost the last three straight away from Ball Arena. In fact, they haven’t won a road game since October 13, when they beat the Dallas Stars.

Monday’s game against Chicago will give them an opportunity to change the conversation.

But, the real test of strength and durability will come Tuesday when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blackhawks are skating into Monday with a 4-9-1 record. O’Connor’s return should help strengthen the Avalanche for a solid performance against Chicago.

Colorado is coming off two encouraging games; now we see if they will provide the same effort on the road. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:08 p.m. Mountain Time in Chicago.