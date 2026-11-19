The Colorado Avalanche are continuing their four-game road trip Wednesday evening where they will face the Utah Mammoth. Head coach Jared Bednar is making the decision to stick with the lineup that delivered in Montreal, and surprisingly, that includes rookie Alex Gagne.

Utah will come in looking to change their luck. They are currently experiencing a six-game losing streak. Colorado, however, picked up a substantial win on Saturday beating the Canadiens 4-1. That brings the Avs to 12-6-3.

Talking about luck, Colorado has had a bit of a bad run as well. They will have to face their divisional opponents without Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, while Josh Manson is still out.

Every game for a little bit is going to be a test to see just how tough this team can be, even missing some of their biggest stars.

Avalanche vs. Mammoth Game Information

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Puck drop: 8 p.m. MT

8 p.m. MT Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah TV/Streaming: Altitude, Altitude +, TNT, HBO Max

Altitude, Altitude +, TNT, HBO Max Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM, Altitude Sports Radio App

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Noah Juulsen Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Martin Necas

Jaden Schwartz — Nazem Kadri — T.J. Hughes

Gabriel Landeskog — Nicolas Roy — Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly — Fedor Svechkov — Logan O’Connor

Defensemen

Devon Toews — Sam Malinski

Brett Kulak — Noah Juulsen

Alex Gagne — Brent Burns

Goaltenders

Mackenzie Blackwood — Confirmed starter

Scott Wedgewood — Backup

Healthy scratch: Mike Reilly

Line combinations are projected and subject to change.

Avalanche Injury Report

Nathan MacKinnon: Lower-body injury, expected to miss approximately one month.

Lower-body injury, expected to miss approximately one month. Cale Makar: Lower-body injury, expected to miss approximately two weeks.

Lower-body injury, expected to miss approximately two weeks. Josh Manson: Ankle injury, expected to miss eight weeks

Ankle injury, expected to miss eight weeks Zachary L’Heureux: Upper-body injury, out long-term with no confimred return date.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Pregame Preview

When both MacKinnon and Makar went down during the Ottawa Senators game, it was devastating, but this organization has a chance to prove that they can overcome things like this and that the roster is deep enough to keep winning.

The Montreal game was a first look at that process and the Avalanche succeeded with a 4-1 victory. Blackwood stopped 25 of 26 shots, while Fedor Svechkov, Brock Nelson, Nicolas Roy and Artturi Lehkonen all scored.

It was a case where everyone stepped up and that is exactly what is going to have to continue to happen if they want to stay competitive and winning.

Bednar’s decision to keep the line the same as Saturday will give the team a chance to get some consistency and Bednar will have a chance to evaluate the offensive combinations without MacKinnon.

On defense, rookie Alex Gagne is getting another opportunity to shine. He will be taking the ice in his second NHL game after receiving high praise from his head coach following Saturday’s performance.

Gagne will once again skate beside Burns. Mike Reilly who was claimed off waivers from Carolina on Sunday will be a healthy scratch.

Utah has their own injuries to overcome. Two of their forwards, Dylan Guenther and Nick Schmaltz along with Nate Schmidt, John Marino and Maveric Lamoureux are listed on the injury report.

The Mammoth's recent goal tending struggles could open the door for Colorado, but no question about it, the Avalanche can’t overlook Utah. They better bring intensity to the ice from the second the puck drops to stay ahead and not let things get away from them.

Utah and Colorado's new Winter Classic sweaters have been revealed. Which one is cleaner? 🥶 pic.twitter.com/HKZIr3UaFq — Fanatics (@Fanatics) November 18, 2026

The Wednesday evening game will be the first of four regular-season meetings between these two teams. They will meet again on December 31 at the NHL Winter Classic to be held at Rice-Eccles Stadium.