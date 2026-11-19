Avalanche vs. Mammoth Projected Lines as Bednar Makes Surprising Decision
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The Colorado Avalanche are continuing their four-game road trip Wednesday evening where they will face the Utah Mammoth. Head coach Jared Bednar is making the decision to stick with the lineup that delivered in Montreal, and surprisingly, that includes rookie Alex Gagne.
Utah will come in looking to change their luck. They are currently experiencing a six-game losing streak. Colorado, however, picked up a substantial win on Saturday beating the Canadiens 4-1. That brings the Avs to 12-6-3.
Talking about luck, Colorado has had a bit of a bad run as well. They will have to face their divisional opponents without Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, while Josh Manson is still out.
Every game for a little bit is going to be a test to see just how tough this team can be, even missing some of their biggest stars.
Avalanche vs. Mammoth Game Information
- Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
- Puck drop: 8 p.m. MT
- Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV/Streaming: Altitude, Altitude +, TNT, HBO Max
- Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM, Altitude Sports Radio App
Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup
Forwards
Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Martin Necas
Jaden Schwartz — Nazem Kadri — T.J. Hughes
Gabriel Landeskog — Nicolas Roy — Gavin Brindley
Parker Kelly — Fedor Svechkov — Logan O’Connor
Defensemen
Devon Toews — Sam Malinski
Brett Kulak — Noah Juulsen
Alex Gagne — Brent Burns
Goaltenders
Mackenzie Blackwood — Confirmed starter
Scott Wedgewood — Backup
Healthy scratch: Mike Reilly
Line combinations are projected and subject to change.
Avalanche Injury Report
- Nathan MacKinnon: Lower-body injury, expected to miss approximately one month.
- Cale Makar: Lower-body injury, expected to miss approximately two weeks.
- Josh Manson: Ankle injury, expected to miss eight weeks
- Zachary L’Heureux: Upper-body injury, out long-term with no confimred return date.
Avalanche vs Mammoth Pregame Preview
When both MacKinnon and Makar went down during the Ottawa Senators game, it was devastating, but this organization has a chance to prove that they can overcome things like this and that the roster is deep enough to keep winning.
The Montreal game was a first look at that process and the Avalanche succeeded with a 4-1 victory. Blackwood stopped 25 of 26 shots, while Fedor Svechkov, Brock Nelson, Nicolas Roy and Artturi Lehkonen all scored.
It was a case where everyone stepped up and that is exactly what is going to have to continue to happen if they want to stay competitive and winning.
Bednar’s decision to keep the line the same as Saturday will give the team a chance to get some consistency and Bednar will have a chance to evaluate the offensive combinations without MacKinnon.
On defense, rookie Alex Gagne is getting another opportunity to shine. He will be taking the ice in his second NHL game after receiving high praise from his head coach following Saturday’s performance.
Gagne will once again skate beside Burns. Mike Reilly who was claimed off waivers from Carolina on Sunday will be a healthy scratch.
Utah has their own injuries to overcome. Two of their forwards, Dylan Guenther and Nick Schmaltz along with Nate Schmidt, John Marino and Maveric Lamoureux are listed on the injury report.
The Mammoth's recent goal tending struggles could open the door for Colorado, but no question about it, the Avalanche can’t overlook Utah. They better bring intensity to the ice from the second the puck drops to stay ahead and not let things get away from them.
The Wednesday evening game will be the first of four regular-season meetings between these two teams. They will meet again on December 31 at the NHL Winter Classic to be held at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NHL, NCAA and WNBA. Laura covers the Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Avalanche and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com