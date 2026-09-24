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Bruins at Flyers Preseason Game Central: How to Watch, Live Updates, Analysis

Everything to know about the Bruins and Flyers, including the latest score, lines, and more from Xfinity Mobile Arena.
Kim Rankin|
Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) checks Philadelphia Flyers forward Jack Studnicka (23) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) checks Philadelphia Flyers forward Jack Studnicka (23) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Boston BruinsPhiladelphia Flyers

The Boston Bruins hit the road for their third preseason game of the year against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. 

Currently, Boston is 2-0 in preseason games. The Bruins earned a 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night with forward James Hagens scoring the game-winning goal. The team also defeated the Flyers at home 5-1 on Tuesday night. 

Philadelphia is 0-2 in its preseason games this year. On top of the loss to the Bruins, the Flyers also suffered a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Monday to open the slate. 

After Thursday night’s game, each team will have one more preseason game before the start of the season. The Bruins will play at Washington on Friday night and the Flyers will host the Capitals on Saturday evening.

Bruins at Flyers Scoring, Breakdown:

This section will be updated with the latest scoring information.

Bruins at Flyers Game Information:

Who: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers 

When: Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pa. 

Officials: TBD

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: Sept. 22- Bruins won 5-1 (preseason)

How to Watch Bruins at Flyers:

TV: NESN+, NBCSP+

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

SiriusXM: 921

Betting Odds for Bruins at Flyers:

Spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Over/Under: 5.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines:

  • The Bruins have started making roster transactions. The latest move was defenseman Max Guenette being placed on waivers.
  • This is the second meeting between Boston and Philadelphia in the preseason. In the first meeting, the Bruins picked up the 5-1 win on Tuesday night. Find the full game recap here.

Bruins at Flyers Lines:

This section will be updated when the lines are released.

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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