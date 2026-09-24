Bruins at Flyers Preseason Game Central: How to Watch, Live Updates, Analysis

The Boston Bruins hit the road for their third preseason game of the year against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Currently, Boston is 2-0 in preseason games. The Bruins earned a 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night with forward James Hagens scoring the game-winning goal. The team also defeated the Flyers at home 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia is 0-2 in its preseason games this year. On top of the loss to the Bruins, the Flyers also suffered a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Monday to open the slate.

After Thursday night’s game, each team will have one more preseason game before the start of the season. The Bruins will play at Washington on Friday night and the Flyers will host the Capitals on Saturday evening.

Bruins at Flyers Scoring, Breakdown:

This section will be updated with the latest scoring information.

Bruins at Flyers Game Information:

Who: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers

When: Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pa.

Officials: TBD

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: Sept. 22- Bruins won 5-1 (preseason)

How to Watch Bruins at Flyers:

TV: NESN+, NBCSP+

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

SiriusXM: 921

Betting Odds for Bruins at Flyers:

Spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Over/Under: 5.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines:

The Bruins have started making roster transactions. The latest move was defenseman Max Guenette being placed on waivers.

This is the second meeting between Boston and Philadelphia in the preseason. In the first meeting, the Bruins picked up the 5-1 win on Tuesday night. Find the full game recap here.

Boston College men's hockey head coach Greg Brown spoke about Bruins prospects Dean Letourneau and Will Moore earlier in the week.

Bruins at Flyers Lines:

This section will be updated when the lines are released.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.