Bruins at Wild Game Central: How to Watch, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (2-0-0) are looking to continue their early season momentum as they take on the Minnesota Wild (1-0-0) at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday night.

Since the start of the season, the Bruins have won their first two games of the season- earning a 3-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night after scoring three goals in 1:15 late in the third period and picking up a 4-3 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

In Friday’s game, Boston forward Elias Lindholm tied the game at 3 with less than two minutes remaining in regulation and forward JJ Peterka scored the game-winner at 3:21 in overtime.

Minnesota has only played one game so far this season, but recorded the win 3-1 over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

The game is one of a pair that the two will play against each other this season. The Wild will head to Boston to play at TD Garden on Nov. 14.

Latest Injury News From Bruins at Wild

This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game.

Bruins at Wild Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild

When: Saturday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul, Minn.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: March 28- Bruins won 6-3

How to Watch Bruins at Wild

TV: MINNHL and Wild+ (Minnesota), NESN (Boston)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), KFAN 100.3 FM (Minnesota)

SiriusXM: 250

Betting Odds for Bruins at Wild

Spread: Minnesota -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Bruins at Wild

The Bruins had a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Check out the full game recap here.

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm provided an injury update on forward Matthew Poitras. See what he said ahead of the game.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke on Monday afternoon ahead of the season. Read the key things he said going into the campaign.

Lines: Bruins at Wild

This section will be updated when the lines are released.

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