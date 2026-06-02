Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes: Four Bold Predictions for 2026 Stanley Cup Final

Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final is set for Tuesday, June 2, at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C.

It’s the first time since 2006 that the Hurricanes will host a Stanley Cup Final game, and the crowd will no doubt be roaring, with fans looking to show support for a team that finally made it back to the sport’s biggest stage two decades after its previous appearance.

The group will be taking on the Golden Knights, who handily swept the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche in the Western Conference finals to reach their third Stanley Cup Final in franchise history. Led by the resurgent Mitch Marner, who is enjoying his best-ever postseason run in his first season in Vegas, the Knights took care of business against the Mammoth and Ducks, defeating both teams in six games in the opening two rounds of the playoffs.

Carolina made NHL history during their near-flawless run in the postseason. The Hurricanes are 12–1 in the playoffs, having swept their first two opponents––the Senators and Flyers—before defeating the Canadiens in five games. They’re the first team to ever reach the Stanley Cup Final after losing just one game in the playoffs. Now, they’ll look to get the job done and put an end to their streak of playoff disappointments.

This Stanley Cup Final series should provide plenty of fireworks for its audience, and we’re going to make some bold predictions for the games. Let’s dive in.

Mitch Marner will lead the series in points and win the Conn Smythe Trophy

Mitch Marner leads all skaters with 21 points in the playoffs. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In what will be his first go in a Stanley Cup Final setting, I’m expecting Marner to continue rewriting the narrative about his career that has followed him from his days with the Maple Leafs. Once considered a no-show in the playoffs and scapegoated for much of Toronto’s inability to find success in the postseason, Marner has proven everyone wrong with his dominance during Vegas’s run to the Cup. He leads all skaters with 21 points in 16 games during the playoffs, racking up seven goals (including a truly jaw-dropping one against the Ducks) and 14 assists. He’s playing at an extremely high level, and I’m anticipating that will carry on over into the Stanley Cup Final, where he’ll lead the entire series in total points and secure this postseason’s Conn Smythe Trophy, whether or not the Golden Knights win the Cup.

Logan Stankoven will score a game-winning goal

Logan Stankoven has seven even-strength goals in the playoffs. | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Stankoven comes alive in the playoffs and he delivers in big moments. Since arriving in Carolina, the 23-year-old has appeared in 28 postseason games and has scored 14 goals. In the regular season, he has played in 100 games for the Hurricanes and scored 26 goals. During this year’s playoff run, he’s been playing some of the best hockey of his career with 12 points in 13 games, including nine goals. He leads all skaters this postseason in even-strength goals (7) and game-winning goals (3). I think his clutch play will continue in the Cup Final, and he’ll deliver his fourth game-winner of the playoffs, lifting the Canes to an important win during the series.

Jack Eichel won’t score a goal but will lead the series in assists

Jack Eichel has 18 points through the first three rounds of the playoffs. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

For Eichel to make an impact, he doesn’t have to be shooting the puck. In fact, he’s been a bit timid when it comes to shot attempts throughout the postseason, often opting to look for an extra pass instead of trying to put the puck in the net himself. And if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. Eichel will continue to prioritize being an elite playmaker, facilitating the puck to his teammates for dangerous looks at the net. He leads all skaters in the playoffs with 16 assists, and I’m expecting him to add a handful more against the Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Final.

Hurricanes will win in seven games

Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin will be a difference-maker in the Stanley Cup Final. | James Guillory-Imagn Images

These teams match up well, and I don’t think either side has a huge advantage over the other. Carolina plays stalwart defense, surrendering just 1.62 goals per game during the playoffs. They haven’t been able to get things going on the power play, however, converting on just 12.5% of their chances. While they sometimes struggle to score goals, they have been unbelievable defensively and on the penalty kill, where they have a 92.5% success rate in the playoffs. The Golden Knights have averaged 3.63 goals per game throughout the playoffs and have scored on 23.9% of their power play opportunities, but they may find those opportunities on offense harder to come by against Carolina.

In the end, I think this series will be decided by defense, which is where the Hurricanes have an advantage over the Golden Knights. I’m predicting a seven-game series with at least two games decided in overtime, and that the Hurricanes will take home the Cup for the first time in 20 years.

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