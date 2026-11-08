Panthers at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates
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The Boston Bruins (12-4-1) are back at TD Garden as they host the Florida Panthers (9-6-2) on Sunday afternoon.
The contest is the second game against an Atlantic Division team for the Bruins this season.
So far this season, Boston has only played one game against a divisional opponent which was on Oct. 5 against the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa defeated Boston 4-1.
As for the Panthers, Florida has played three divisional games heading into this matchup and holds an 0-3 record against those teams.
“Absolutely,” said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm on getting into Division games on Saturday. “I mean, we always say every game is important, but this will be a good one and hopefully it's going to feel good after that for us. We feel very comfortable where we are right now. We feel good about our game. We feel good about being at home and just like the last home game playing some playoff hockey and I think that's how it has to be the next, for sure the next three games.”
Injury Updates From Panthers at Bruins
[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Bruins injuries: Matthew Poitras (upper body), James Hagens (back).
- Panthers injuries: Anton Lundell (undisclosed), Sandis Vilmanis (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck).
Panthers at Bruins Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers
When: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: April 2- Panthers won 2-1
How to Watch Panthers at Bruins
TV: NESN (Boston), SCRIPPS (Florida)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 560 WQAM (Florida)
SiriusXM: 91
Betting Odds for Panthers at Bruins
Spread: Boston -1.5
Over/Under: 6.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines
- Last Time Out: The Bruins picked up a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Check out the full game recap here.
- Take a look at the Three Stars of the Game from Boston’s win over Pittsburgh.
- Bruins forward James Hagens was placed on IR after leaving Thursday’s game with an injury due to a cross-check. See the details here.
Projected Lines: Panthers at Bruins
(via NHL.com)
Panthers:
Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Lars Eller
Eetu Luostarinen -- Cole Schwindt -- Cole Reinhardt
Bokondji Imama -- Garnet Hathaway
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Uvis Balinskis
Radko Gudas
Jacob Markstrom
Akira Schmid
Bruins:
JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Mikey Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- William Borgen
Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1