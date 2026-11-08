Panthers at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (12-4-1) are back at TD Garden as they host the Florida Panthers (9-6-2) on Sunday afternoon.

The contest is the second game against an Atlantic Division team for the Bruins this season.

So far this season, Boston has only played one game against a divisional opponent which was on Oct. 5 against the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa defeated Boston 4-1.

As for the Panthers, Florida has played three divisional games heading into this matchup and holds an 0-3 record against those teams.

“Absolutely,” said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm on getting into Division games on Saturday. “I mean, we always say every game is important, but this will be a good one and hopefully it's going to feel good after that for us. We feel very comfortable where we are right now. We feel good about our game. We feel good about being at home and just like the last home game playing some playoff hockey and I think that's how it has to be the next, for sure the next three games.”

Injury Updates From Panthers at Bruins

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

Bruins injuries: Matthew Poitras (upper body), James Hagens (back).

Panthers injuries: Anton Lundell (undisclosed), Sandis Vilmanis (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck).

Panthers at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers

When: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: April 2- Panthers won 2-1

How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

TV: NESN (Boston), SCRIPPS (Florida)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 560 WQAM (Florida)

SiriusXM: 91

Betting Odds for Panthers at Bruins

Spread: Boston -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Last Time Out: The Bruins picked up a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Check out the full game recap here.

Take a look at the Three Stars of the Game from Boston’s win over Pittsburgh.

Bruins forward James Hagens was placed on IR after leaving Thursday’s game with an injury due to a cross-check. See the details here.

Projected Lines: Panthers at Bruins

(via NHL.com)

Panthers: Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Lars Eller

Eetu Luostarinen -- Cole Schwindt -- Cole Reinhardt



Bokondji Imama -- Garnet Hathaway

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Uvis Balinskis



Radko Gudas

Jacob Markstrom

Akira Schmid

Bruins: JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Mikey Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- William Borgen

Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei



Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

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