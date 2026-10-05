Senators at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (2-1-0) are looking to bounce back as they host the Ottawa Senators (1-0-0) at TD Garden on Monday night.

The Bruins are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night which marked the team’s first loss of the season.

Prior to the defeat, Boston won its first two games of the season, the first a 3-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night and the other a 4-3 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Nearly a week into the season, forward Mark Kastelic leads the Bruins in points with three while forward JJ Peterka leads in goals with two.

As for Ottawa, the team has played just one game so far in the 2026-27 season where it defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night.

Forward Stephen Halliday scored the game-winner at the 9:46 mark of the third period for the Senators.

The game is the first of a three-game home stand for the Bruins and the second of a three-game road trip for the Senators.

The contest also marks the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Bruins and Senators will also play in Ottawa on Jan. 28, 2027, and March 4 as well as one final time in Boston on March 25.

Latest Injury News From Senators at Bruins

This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game.

Senators at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators

When: Monday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: Dec. 21, 2025- Ottawa won 6-2

How to Watch Senators at Bruins

TV: NESN (Boston), SN+ and TVAS (Ottawa), ESPN+ (Outside Markets)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), TSN 1200 (Ottawa)

SiriusXM: 224

Betting Odds for Senators at Bruins

Spread: Ottawa -1.5

Over/Under: 5.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Senators at Bruins

In Case You Missed It; The Bruins placed forward Mikey Eyssimont on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Providence on Sunday.

Goalie Michael DiPietro made his first start as a Bruin on Saturday in the team's 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. See what he, head coach Marco Sturm, and his other teammates said about his performance here.

While waiting for puck drop, check out the recap from the Bruins' loss to the Wild on Saturday night.

Lines: Senators at Bruins

This section will be updated when the lines are released.

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