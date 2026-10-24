Nashville Predators Rectify Centennial Sportsplex Locker Room
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have taken steps to rectify a privacy issue at the Centennial Sportsplex.
The Centennial Sportsplex is currently undergoing renovations to include a new players-only parking lot, a new rear entrance, a dedicated dining area with a players lounge and recovery room for the Nashville Predators.
Unfortunately, while renovations are ongoing, recreational teams have had to make adjustments and use alternate locker rooms to prepare for games. Last Sunday, the Scepters, a Nashville Women's Hockey league team, were assigned to a locker room that did not meet adequate privacy standards, with holes in the black tarp and blinds that didn't fully cover windows into the locker room.
The Scepters were moved into a locker room that did meet privacy standards upon complaint, but the Nashville Predators have taken further steps to correct the situation and apologize for the inconvenience.
Senior Director of Business Operations and Administration David Donald reached out to the Scepters to personally apologize for the situation. He also offered the Scepters complimentary tickets to a future Nashville Predators home game and the option to move one of their December games from the Centennial Sportsplex to Bridgestone Arena to experience playing where the Nashville Predators play.
Furthermore, the Centennial Sportsplex replaced the black tarp on the temporary locker room windows with solid plywood, preventing any exposure to the public for those inside.
Nashville Predators October 2026 Schedule (All Times Central)
October 2026
Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m. (Wild 3-1)
Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m. (Predators 2-1)
Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m. (Maple Leafs 5-4/OT)
Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m. (Predators 5-2)
Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m. (Senators 3-2/SO)
Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m. (Golden Knights 5-2)
Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m. (Sharks 3-2/SO)
Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m. (Predators 5-2)
Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m. (Bruins 6-0)
Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6