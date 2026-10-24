Nashville Predators Rectify Centennial Sportsplex Locker Room

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have taken steps to rectify a privacy issue at the Centennial Sportsplex.

The Centennial Sportsplex is currently undergoing renovations to include a new players-only parking lot, a new rear entrance, a dedicated dining area with a players lounge and recovery room for the Nashville Predators.

Unfortunately, while renovations are ongoing, recreational teams have had to make adjustments and use alternate locker rooms to prepare for games. Last Sunday, the Scepters, a Nashville Women's Hockey league team, were assigned to a locker room that did not meet adequate privacy standards, with holes in the black tarp and blinds that didn't fully cover windows into the locker room.

The Scepters were moved into a locker room that did meet privacy standards upon complaint, but the Nashville Predators have taken further steps to correct the situation and apologize for the inconvenience.

Senior Director of Business Operations and Administration David Donald reached out to the Scepters to personally apologize for the situation. He also offered the Scepters complimentary tickets to a future Nashville Predators home game and the option to move one of their December games from the Centennial Sportsplex to Bridgestone Arena to experience playing where the Nashville Predators play.

Furthermore, the Centennial Sportsplex replaced the black tarp on the temporary locker room windows with solid plywood, preventing any exposure to the public for those inside.

Centennial Sportsplex fix for privacy | Maren Angus

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