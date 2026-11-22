The New York Rangers were a team that many people were keeping a close eye on heading into the 2026-27 season after all the moves that were made in the offseason to upgrade the roster.

Some have panned out well, helping the team get out to a 13-8-1 record, putting them right in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. Alas, not every move has panned out, with a few players and specific areas of the team not producing at the level anyone had hoped.

What has been lackluster about the Rangers thus far? Here are four of the biggest disappointments in the 2026-27 season at the quarter point.

Defensive Pairings

Nov 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Marcus Pettersson (26) skates with the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The front office spent plenty of resources to shore up the blue line behind Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft was used on Alberts Smits. A 2030 first-round pick was traded to the Vancouver Canucks for Marcus Pettersson. Sean Durzi was acquired as part of the return package from the Utah Mammoth for Vincent Trocheck.

Despite those moves, production has been glaringly lacking beyond Fox and Gavrikov. In 5-on-5 situations, Pettersson has been outscored 15-13, and none of the pairings he has played on for at least 20 minutes have an expected goals for percentage of at least 50, per Natural Stat Trick. He and Durzi, albeit with some caveats of the situations they are put in with defensive zone starts, have only a 42.90 xGF%.

Durzi has been outscored 9-6 when on the ice in 5-on-5, with an xGF of 8.63 and xGA of 11.19. He isn’t producing as much as the team had hoped. Braden Schneider remains unproductive when not paired with Fox or Gavrikov.

Scott Morrow and Matthew Robertson have infused some production into the lineup, stepping up in the absence of Durzi and Smits.

Pavel Dorofeyev

New York’s prized offseason acquisition has not gotten going yet. With only six goals through 21 games played, he is on pace for an underwhelming 24 goals, woefully short of expectations when signed to a seven-year, $11 million extension upon being acquired.

His shot attempt numbers are strong, and he has some positive underlying metrics; he just hasn’t been able to consistently find the back of the net. Some positive regression on his shooting percentage back to his career norm is fair to expect and would boost his numbers.

But he has to get back on the ice, which leads into the next disappointment.

Injuries

Oct 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) is helped off the ice after being injured against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers have been hit incredibly hard by injuries this season. Star goalie Igor Shesterkin is out for the season. Center Joe Veleno, who anchored the fourth line, was injured in the fourth game of the season and will miss months.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Smits are both out for 2-3 months with injuries and are on IR. Dorofeyev was recently placed on IR as well. Durzi is nearing a return but missed nine games. That is a lot of key contributors who are sidelined at once, not to mention players who were hurt, such as goalie Joonas Korpisalo, but have since returned.

Head coach Mike Sullivan hasn’t had a full squad once this season, but he is making it work to the best of his abilities.

Power Play

Last season, an underwhelming New York offense was made up for with an elite power play unit, ranking fifth in the NHL. This season, it is the power play unit that is holding the overall offensive production back.

Entering play on Nov. 22, the Rangers rank 24th in the League in power-play percentage, converting only 19.67%. Luckily for them, their penalty kill has been elite, sitting atop the NHL with 89.71%.

Losing a true offensive driver in Artemi Panarin is hard to overcome, as the power-play unit is still trying to find its way. There is talent on this team, but New York lacks high-upside play drivers, which are needed to succeed on the man advantage.