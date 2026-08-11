Matt Rempe Was Saddened by One NY Rangers Offseason Move
The New York Rangers made several moves this offseason in an effort to upgrade the talent on a team that finished in last place in the Eastern Conference this past season with only 77 points.
Team president and general manager Chris Drury deserves credit for improving the roster. This is a team that could certainly challenge for a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division if a few things break in their favor, such as injury luck.
Competition will be fierce in training camp with very few spots up for grabs on the roster and in the lineup. One of the players who will be vying for a spot is Matt Rempe, whom the team opted to keep in favor of moving on from other bottom-six forward options.
While Rempe is glad to still be with the Rangers, he is certainly disappointed that Adam Edstrom is no longer with the franchise. He was traded to the Nashville Predators in a deal completed during the 2026 NHL Draft, which netted Massimo Rizzo and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and Rempe is going to miss suiting up alongside one of his best friends.
Matt Rempe is going to miss Adam Edstrom
"Obviously, he's my brother. I was over in Sweden with him for a week,” Rempe said, via Remy Mastey of The Hockey News, while making an appearance at the Shoulder Check Showcase. “Always sad to see him go because we've kind of grown up together and stuff, but it's a business and things happen.
“I know he's gonna kill it in Nashville, and I'm gonna miss him lots. I know he'll do great. He'll do great.”
The two shared the ice as members of New York’s fourth line, providing the Rangers with two intimidating forces. Rempe is listed at 6-foot-9 and 261 pounds, while Edstrom comes in at 6-foot-7 and 232 pounds.
When the two weren’t on the NHL roster, they were playing alongside each other in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack, developing a strong bond and friendship both on and off the ice.
Matt Rempe has work to do to make Rangers roster
It is easy to understand why Rempe is so emotional seeing a friend jettisoned to another franchise; alas, he does know that at the end of the day, the NHL is still a business and the front office is doing what it feels is best to put the team in a position to win games.
The draft pick, which was acquired along with Rizzo, was used as part of a package to acquire the No. 102 pick from the Seattle Kraken, which the Rangers used on forward Logan Bowes.
Along with the comments on Edstrom, Rempe also provided an update on his thumb, which was the main reason he played in only 26 games last season. Squarely on the lineup bubble, he will need a good training camp to earn a spot in Mike Sullivan’s lineup.