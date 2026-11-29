The New York Rangers are doing everything in their power to remain in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

They deserve a lot of credit for being in the mix through Thanksgiving in the United States. Injuries have decimated their depth chart, with the biggest blow being the loss of goalie Igor Shesterkin for the season.

He is on long-term season-ending injured reserve, but the IR list of the Rangers is a lengthy one. Forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand, Pavel Dorofeyev and Gabe Perreault were all recently added alongside Joe Veleno, who has been sidelined since the fourth game of the season. Rookie defenseman Alberts Smits is also out for multiple months.

The loss of that many key contributors is one of the reasons why the Rangers are trending toward being a seller ahead of the NHL trade deadline this season. They have gotten off to a decent enough start to be considered a cautious buyer for now, but there are obstacles to overcome.

Rangers are in a brutal spot with roster and upcoming schedule

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Figuring out how to generate enough offense to win games is going to be a challenge. Scoring goals didn’t come easy for this group when their top six was fully healthy; being without Bjorkstrand, Dorofeyev and Perreault, who have combined for 20 of the team’s 71 goals, isn’t going to make it any easier.

Chris Drury will assuredly be on the lookout for some reinforcements. Acquiring players in the same mold as Max Sasson, who is 25 years old and can be a long-term piece for the team, would make some sense.

However, with Shesterkin sidelined, the decision-makers have to be realistic about where this team can go during the 2026-27 campaign. Their ceiling is capped without their star, so being aggressive on the trade market wouldn’t make much sense, especially after three first-round picks were already traded away this summer.

Along with the current state of the roster, another obstacle that New York will have to overcome is the difficulty of its schedule. Ahead of their game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 27 and their contest against the Calgary Flames on Nov. 28, the Rangers were 28th in remaining strength of schedule.

New York has the structure in place to beat lower-echelon teams and hang with squads in the middle, but their talent deficiency was on full display over the past month in two games against the Edmonton Oilers and one against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Set to face a much more difficult slate of games in the coming weeks, coupled with the lack of scoring options currently present on the roster, the Rangers are trending in the wrong direction when it comes to being a buyer or seller ahead of the deadline.