Sharks' Forward Could Be Great Target for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers are getting set for an important offseason, and the team figures to be one of the more active franchises in the NHL this summer.
Coming off a really disappointing year, the Rangers are seeking to improve and bounce back for the 2026-27 campaign. New York is a team that still has some good things in place with a couple of stars remaining. However, they also have a lot of work to do to improve a team that came in last place in the Eastern Conference.
Unfortunately, despite their record being poor, New York fell to the fifth pick in the draft. While being in the top five is still good, they would ideally likely be much higher. Furthermore, due to the free agency class not looking all that strong, the plethora of cap space might be held on for next year.
With a desire to improve, the team could go to the trade market this summer. Due to the increase in the salary cap, trades could be plentiful and New York might look to improve in that way. If they do, William Eklund from the San Jose Sharks could be a great target.
William Eklund Could Be Great Target
The Sharks and the Rangers seem like two teams that could be trade partners one way or another this offseason. San Jose has a need for some help on the defense, and New York has restricted free agent Braden Schneider as a great trade candidate.
Furthermore, when looking at it from the other side, the Sharks have a plethora of young wing players that could help the Rangers. If San Jose does use the second overall pick on a player like Ivar Stenberg, then they could look to move one of their existing wingers.
One who could make a lot of sense for New York is William Eklund. At just 23 years old, the former seventh overall pick has been a good, but not great, player for the Sharks. This season, he totaled 53 points with 15 goals and 38 assists. His offensive production has been fairly consistent over the last three years, but he hasn’t emerged as the caliber of player San Jose was likely to hope for.
However, with a change of scenery, perhaps he would be able to find his groove in New York. At 23 years old, he has the potential to be a top-six forward for the Rangers, and with 50 points in each of the last two campaigns, he could help provide a spark for an offense that needs it. Overall, he certainly makes sense as a fit for New York, and the two teams make a lot of sense as trade partners.