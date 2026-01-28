Coco Gauff Opens Up About ‘Real’ Feelings in Emotional Post Following Racket Smash

Coco Gauff went viral not for her play at the Australian Open, but her raw emotions she showed after losing. Now, she’s expressing herself some more after reflecting on what happened.

The 21-year-old U.S. star Gauff came into the tournament as the No. 3 overall seed, but was stunned in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, to No. 12 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

Jan 27, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Coco Gauff was frustrated against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles at the Australian Open. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

After the match she was caught on camera smashing her racket in a tunnel ramp of Rod Laver Arena.

RELATED: Coco Gauff storms off after Naomi Osaka upset at US Open after besties vibes

Racket smash Coco Gauff pic.twitter.com/ZRAGlIpzpQ — M (@blckgldblckwht) January 27, 2026

Those moments of losing control like that aren’t seen a lot from Gauff, and it shows how much the 2025 French Open champion wanted this one.

She didn’t mean for it to be seen either:

“I tried to go somewhere where I thought there wasn’t a camera because I don’t necessarily like breaking racquets, but I lost 1 and 2,” Gauff said. “I broke one racquet (at the) French Open, I think, and I said I would never do it again on court, because I don’t like that’s a good representation.”

RELATED: Coco Gauff looks unrecognizable as bejeweled cowboy for Beyoncé concert

Coco is calling for change. pic.twitter.com/sjPimieLMo — The First Serve (@TheFirstServeAU) January 27, 2026

Now, in her latest Instagram post she opened up on even more: “living and learning, but still will keep trying to move forward. also, im a real person with real feelings… i care a lot & im trying my best. thank you to those who understand that 🧡”

RELATED: Jannik Sinner's GF Laila Causes Stir Ditching Australian Open for Modeling Gigs

It’s a tough sport but the super-talented Gauff is young and will have many more frustrating moments, and no doubt many more of elation as well.

It’s also proof we are all human no matter our status and to error is human.

Gauff hopes to defend her French Open title starting in May for the next Grand Slam.

Jun 7, 2025; Paris, FR; Coco Gauff of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the womenís singles final against Aryna Sabalenka on day 14 at Roland Garros Stadium. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama