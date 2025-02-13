A.J. Brown fulfills promise to visit 10-year-old hero who saved sister in Philly plane crash
A.J. Brown is more than just a Super Bowl winner as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles — he's also a man of his word.
The 27-year-old superstar paid 10-year-old Andre "Tre" Howard III a visit at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Wednesday, February 12 after he promised to pay his fan a visit. Howard is currently recovering from injuries he sustained while saving his sister from the plane that crashed into a Philadelphia mall on January 31.
News of Howard's heroics made headlines — and even reached Brown when he was preparing for Super Bowl LIX. While Brown was unable to stop preparing for the big game at the time, he reached out to the youngster with a promise.
"Speedy recovery! You are a Hero young man!” the receiver wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m going to come see you when I get back. Hopefully with some hardware. Playing for you on Sunday my man."
Just days later, Brown kept his promise and visited the young boy with presents — including the Lombardi trophy. Howard's mother, Lala, documented the experience on Facebook and thanked Brown for his kindness.
"Thank you for being a man of your word. By great surprise on this day my son was beyond grateful to meet you. Caught us all by surprise. For Someone '(ANDRE)' my son who usually talk so much, you had him smiling from ear to ear and Mute," she wrote.
That's not all.
Brown also called his teammate, Saquon Barkley, so that Howard could speak to another member of the Super Bowl-winning team.
Howard, who is a huge Eagles fan, was placed into a medically induced coma so he could have brain surgery due to his injuries. When he woke up, he asked his family if he had missed Super Bowl LIX. Fortunately, he hadn't, and happily watched as his team destroyed the Chiefs 40-22 in the big game.
