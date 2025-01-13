What book AJ Brown was reading on sidelines in Eagles-Packers playoff game
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown pulled up to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday evening hoping to help his team get past the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Unfortunately, it was a run-heavy gameplan for Philadelphia that left Brown as a non-factor throughout the day.
With time running out in the fourth quarter, Brown had just one catch for 10 yards with the game firmly in hand for the Eagles.
MORE: Eagles' Cooper DeJean, Reed Blankenship rock hilarious viral meme shirts
Brown got so bored that he ended up pulling out a book and feeding his mind.
The moment went viral on social media.
But what was Brown reading?
MORE: Saquon Barkley's gf Anna Congdon swoons over Eagles RB's NFL milestone
Internet sleuths dug deep through the footage and captured a snap of the book cover. It turns out Brown was channeling his "Inner Excellence" and indulging in the work of author Jim Murphy, who played in the Chicago Cubs organization before coaching professional athletes and Olympians.
"Discover the life guide that has developed world champions, empowered athletes to become world #1, and most importantly, transformed their hearts and minds," Amazon says a bout the book. "This step-by-step training manual from one of the world's top mental skills coaches will teach you how to train your mind like the very best."
The book cover reads, "Train your mind for extraordinary performance and the best possible life."
Twitter/X could not get enough of the viral moment and Brown began to trend across the country. At least he wasn't reading Harry Potter.
Mr. Murphy has to be thankful for the free publicity during the NFL Playoffs.
The Eagles now wait to learn who they will face off against in the Divisional Round.
