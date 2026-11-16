Alix Earle seemingly took a little jab at Tom Brady in her latest ad.

The social media star who rose to fame as with her "GRWM" (Get Ready With Me) videos, sparked romance rumors with the NFL legend after they attended a New Year's Eve party in St. Barth's last year.

A few months later, romance rumors between Brady and Earle started to heat up again when they attended a private Fanatics Super Bowl Party in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl 2026.



A video posted by the gossip blog Deauxmoi showed the two chatting closely, and dancing together at the party, which went viral.

While Brady has not openly addressed the claims, on her show, Netflix reality show "Earle Meets World," Earle coyly responded when asked about the rumored romance, “I’m having fun.”

Alix Earle Pokes Fun At Tom Brady In New Ad

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Fox Sports broadcast analyst Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earle is partnering with Bumble -- an online dating app -- where, in the ad, she goes on a bad date with Pete Davidson. She then shared how she was annoyed that the former "Saturday Night Live" star didn't open the door for her during the date.

"The dating thing just isn't working," the social media influencer complains. "You can't find a good guy anywhere these days."

This prompts Earle to respond, "I did. He was almost my dad's age."

Her friend then tries to come up with a solution to her dating dilemma and suggests, "Maybe we try something old instead."

The sharp line is believed to be a dig at Brady, given that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is 49 and Earle's dad, TJ, is 53.

Fans peeped the shade towards the former NFL quarterback, with one online user, writing, "The subtle nods to Tom Brady and also Pete infamously saying influencers do nothing 😂👏 writing 10/10."

Alix Earle Throws Shade At Tom Brady And Braxton Berrios In Skincare Ad

Houston Texans wider receiver Braxton Berrios Influencer Alix Earle on the Kentucky Derby red carpet. May 03, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is not the first time that Earle has thrown some subtle shade at men she's dated (and rumored to have dated) in the past.

She launched her Reale Actives skincare line in September and in the ad where she is seen walking through a backyard barbecue. As she walks through, she interacts with the background actors and comes across a man wearing a sleeveless shirt that has "95" written on it, who catches a football. She snatches it from him, saying, "Thanks, babe!"

The man in the ad was seemingly a nod to Braxton Berrios, whom Earle dated for two years, given that he at the time was playing for the New York Giants and was born in 1995.

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alix Earle arrives with Braxton Berrios on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

She continues to walk with the football and asks the camera, “Do things blow up from time to time?” She then crushes the football, causing it to deflate.



This was seemingly in reference to Brady's “Deflategate” scandal over a decade ago. He was accused of ordering deflated footballs for the 2014 AFC Championship Game when the New England Patriots won 45-7 over the Indianapolis Colts.

While it's been a couple of months since this video went viral online, neither Braxton nor Brady has shared their take on the ad.