AI Detectors as Gatekeepers: Ensuring Ethical AI Use in Modern Sports
The rise of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) continues to make an impact on the world—including in professional sports, with each league identifying several unique ways that the technology might be applied.
But AI in sports does not come without its critics. As far back as 2021, researcher and sports law expert Alberto Carrio Sampedro published a paper in Diagoras: International Academic Journal on Olympic Studies addressing the many ethical concerns of AI in sports. While he concluded that there is no reason to oppose AI systems in sports, he elaborated that a clear ethical control framework would be necessary to avoid unforeseeable consequences.
“The principle of respect for human autonomy is a basic ethical requirement,” Sampedro stated in his piece. “According to this, the allocation of AI systems in sport must be human-centered, promoting meaningful experiences in sport and physical education, and not hampering human creativity and enjoyability in sports practice and competitions. On the other hand, this principle also requires human oversight of AI… and the ultimate control of their application in sports governance.”
AI tools can generate content for blogs, social media posts, and even informative articles in minutes, but these intelligence systems cannot truly conduct constructive exploration or think creatively. As coaches and organizations examine the applications of AI in sports, with major groups such as the NFL, MLB, and NBA integrating technology into various processes, tools like AI detectors will be necessary for preserving ethical standards in the industry.
Although AI detectors are already gaining popularity, their extensive use is still evolving. These detectors themselves are not free of errors, but advancements in natural language processing technologies will likely make detectors quite reliable in the future. As these tools advance technologically, they will be able to perform more complex analyses of content.
For many popular athletes, deep fakes are becoming another area of concern where an AI detector might be applicable. AI-generated images and videos can lead to scandal if the viewer does not recognize them as AI, harming the athlete’s credibility and damaging their reputation. This can be destructive to their organization as a whole. AI detectors are integral to this system, helping maintain high standards of quality, authenticity, and ethics in sports and beyond. These multifunctional tools act as regulators and enhancers of digital content by identifying unacceptable content and offering assistance to address content issues, preserving integrity in the sports industry moving forward.
