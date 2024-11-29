Livvy Dunne ‘cooks’ in incredible black miniskirt in kitchen
Like straight out of the Hank Williams song “Hey, Good Lookin’”, Livvy Dunne cooked up something good wearing a jaw-dropping black miniskirt fit while in the kitchen.
The fifth-year LSU gymnasts is home for Thanksgiving week with her family in New Jersey where she already posted a makeup-free selfie and then a stunning “girl next door” vibe selfie in the bedroom.
The 22-year-old finally left boyfriend Paul Skenes’ side for family time with her sister Julz Dunne joining her and her dog Roux. Dunne showed off her cooking skills making the family a yummy dish, but upstaged her food with what she wore in the kitchen. She really did “cook,” just her latest post was all about the incredible fit she did it in.
Well that looks great. What did she cook as well? It looks to be a mac ‘n cheese dish. Yum!
Dunne captioned the post, “so what are u brining to the table?” She certainly brought it all with that fit.
When Dunne gets back to campus she’ll be practicing her crazy flip maneuvers to try and help the Lady Tigers defend their first-ever national championship.
Until then, just “let her cook.”
