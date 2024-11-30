Landry Kiffin wows next to dad Lane in low-cut top, Ole Miss custom jacket
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels kept their playoff hopes alive with an Egg Bowl win over their rivals the Mississippi Bulldogs on Saturday. His daughter Landry also had another big winning day.
Landry is the 19-year-old Ole Miss sophomore daughter of the football coach. She’s been a bright spot for the team all season in game day fits like her game day low-cut black top, and her low-cut polka-dot Ole dress.
She’s definitely dad and the Rebels’ No. 1 fan — in fact she’s the reason dad stayed to coach a the school. The two shared a heartfelt hug after a game recently and touching messages where Lane thanked her for getting him to stay.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks sparkly spaghetti-string top while singing
While Landry missed the last Rebels game for Formula 1 in Las Vegas — and her sister Presley and brother Knox did make it — Landry got to snap a photo with dad celebrating the big win on Saturday, giving the thumbs up in a sizzling low-cut top and a custom Ole Miss jacket.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s surprising reaction to daughter Presley choosing USC
That’s definitely a winning fit on a winning day for Landry and Lane.
Now the Rebels must wait until after next week’s conference championships to find out their playoff fate. For now, Landry and dad can enjoy the moment.
