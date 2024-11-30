The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Landry Kiffin wows next to dad Lane in low-cut top, Ole Miss custom jacket

The daughter of the Rebels coach celebrates an Egg Bowl and a fit victory at the same time.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with his coaches during a timeout during the second half.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with his coaches during a timeout during the second half. / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels kept their playoff hopes alive with an Egg Bowl win over their rivals the Mississippi Bulldogs on Saturday. His daughter Landry also had another big winning day.

Landry is the 19-year-old Ole Miss sophomore daughter of the football coach. She’s been a bright spot for the team all season in game day fits like her game day low-cut black top, and her low-cut polka-dot Ole dress.

She’s definitely dad and the Rebels’ No. 1 fan — in fact she’s the reason dad stayed to coach a the school. The two shared a heartfelt hug after a game recently and touching messages where Lane thanked her for getting him to stay.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks sparkly spaghetti-string top while singing

While Landry missed the last Rebels game for Formula 1 in Las Vegas — and her sister Presley and brother Knox did make it — Landry got to snap a photo with dad celebrating the big win on Saturday, giving the thumbs up in a sizzling low-cut top and a custom Ole Miss jacket.

Landry Kiffin and Lane Kiffin
Landry Kiffin and Lane Kiffin

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s surprising reaction to daughter Presley choosing USC

That’s definitely a winning fit on a winning day for Landry and Lane.

Now the Rebels must wait until after next week’s conference championships to find out their playoff fate. For now, Landry and dad can enjoy the moment.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside

Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21

Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game

Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion