BioFunctional Health Solutions Elevates Young Athletes’ Potential with the LIMITLESS Kids Program
Physical training and skill development have traditionally been the primary focus when pursuing peak performance in sports. Modern science reveals that the foundation for athletic performance extends beyond those. For instance, biohacking has emerged as a unique approach to improving sports performance, targeting the interconnected systems that influence performance, recovery, and resilience.
Biohacking utilizes biology, genetics, and lifestyle optimization to maximize potential, covering DNA, cellular functions, nutrition, and lifestyle habits. Everyone’s body has unique characteristics and responses, and, in the case of youth athletes, understanding these nuances early on can shape their future athletic success.
Genetic testing or DNA mapping is significant to biohacking. Professionals can understand how a young athlete’s body processes carbohydrates, fats, and proteins by analyzing their genetic profile. This information is essential for creating a personalized diet that supports muscle growth, energy management, and recovery. In addition, genetics insights reveal predispositions toward endurance or strength, helping coaches and parents tailor training.
Biohacking also considers biomapping of gut health and food sensitivities. Many call the gut the “second brain” because of its impact on regulating mood, energy, and immune function. Meanwhile, food sensitivities can provoke an inflammation that saps energy, delays recovery, and impedes mental focus. This gut-brain-body connection highlights the significance of customized nutrition, especially among youth athletes whose nutrient demands increase with high activity levels. Knowing such information is vital for a young athlete’s long-term health and success.
BioFunctional Health Solutions (BHS), a leader in personalized health care, has created an innovative program for young athletes called the LIMITLESS Kids Program. Since its establishment, BHS has always been committed to supporting people’s overall well-being. The LIMITLESS Kids Program brings this dedication to the next generation of athletes.
“Think of it as tuning a high-performance car,” says Founder Brent Kruel to Sports Illustrated. “Just as a car needs the right fuel and maintenance, young athletes need the precise combination of nutrition, recovery, and training tailored to their bodies.” Besides this unique approach, BHS distinguishes itself with its commitment to quality, partnering with leading scientists, labs, and technology providers to deliver reliable and validated results.
The LIMITLESS Kids Program has helped young athletes realize their full potential. Its success is exemplified by a 13-year-old competitive 800-meter runner who joined BHS with aspirations of running in the Olympics for the United States. He showed early promise but was unable to improve his times for over a year although training harder and more, prompting him and his father to seek BHS’ services.
Thanks to the LIMITLESS Kids Program, the determined young athlete was able to identify the gaps in his diet and genetic profile. He expressed a genetic predisposition to sweets, which revealed the reason behind his habit of hoarding candies and secretly eating them late at night. The athlete was able to overcome this habit by implementing a reward system, which immediately improved his training. Now, every race he runs a new personal record and demonstrates immense potential in qualifying for the Olympics.
Two high-profile athletes who participated in BHS LIMITLESS also vouch for the program’s impact. Ben Garland, a former NFL player with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, Atlanta Falcons, and San Francisco 49ers, who was recently inducted into the US Air Force Academy’s Hall of Fame, shares: “If only I had BHS LIMITLESS sooner, I would have known what workouts and what food would fuel my success," said Garland. "With this knowledge, kids would feel empowered to work smarter, achieve their goals, and be the best version of themselves.”
Omar Gonzalez, named Major League Soccer (MLS) Rookie of the Year in 2009 and FIFA World Cup 2014, shares the same sentiment. He states: “As a professional athlete, I overcame through hard work and guessing what might work for me. BHS LIMITLESS provided me with a proven pathway to athletic excellence based on my DNA and biology, but late in my career. I am excited that they now offer this for parents that want their children to be their best, perform their best, and achieve their greatest potential.”
BioFunctional Health Solutions’ LIMITLESS Kids Program shapes the future of athletic training for young athletes, combining advanced technology and customized care to turn potential into success. It addresses underlying genetic, nutritional, and environmental factors, empowering athletes with tools to enhance performance and resilience.
