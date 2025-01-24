John Leon: How to Overcome Adversity in Sports and Life - Lessons from a Lawyer, Athlete, and Crisis Manager
John Leon demonstrates a remarkable ability to overcome adversity. Whether he’s navigating high-stakes legal crises, taking on some of the toughest endurance races on the planet, or scaling treacherous mountain peaks, his approach to challenges is shaped by one central philosophy: prepare, execute, and adapt.
For new athletes facing challenges in training, competition, or life, Leon’s career offers invaluable lessons on how to tackle difficult situations with the mindset of a crisis manager—a role he has honed over 25 years as one of the nation’s top attorneys. His career is a blend of law and extreme sports, where the stakes are high, and the pressure to perform is relentless. But whether he's litigating a multimillion-dollar case or competing in the world’s most dangerous races, Leon’s approach remains the same: focus on preparation, trust your instincts, and never panic.
Preparation: The Foundation of Success
John Leon has always believed in the power of preparation—both as a crisis manager and as an athlete. In his career as a lawyer, he developed his Pre-Emptive Crisis Management philosophy, which focuses on anticipating and resolving problems before they occur. He applies the same principle to his athletic pursuits.
“You don’t show up to an Ironman, a race car event, or a mountain without putting in the work beforehand,” Leon tells Sports Illustrated. “That’s a rookie mistake. Preparation is what separates those who survive tough situations from those who give up when things get hard.”
Leon’s first piece of advice for athletes is simple: train with purpose. Whether you’re preparing for your first marathon or working toward a personal best in a triathlon, the fundamentals are the same. Put in the miles. Work on your technique. Build strength and endurance. But most importantly, prepare for the unexpected—the flat tire, the wrong turn, the sudden fatigue that feels impossible to overcome.
Leon didn’t start out as an elite athlete; his endurance journey began like many others—with doubt and setbacks. In the early years of his triathlon career, he was far from the frontrunner. But through relentless training and a clear focus on his goals, Leon learned to turn weakness into strength. He applied his legal training to this process: identifying potential obstacles, creating a strategy to address them, and executing the plan with precision. Over time, this mindset allowed him to compete in over 50 races, including several Ironman triathlons.
“I learned that everything is in the details. In law, you don’t go into court unprepared, and in sports, you can’t approach a race without knowing exactly what’s required,” he explained. “Training isn’t just about the workout; it’s about understanding the challenge ahead.”
Trust Your Instincts: The Art of Decision-Making
In both law and athletics, Leon is a master of quick, decisive action. As an attorney specializing in crisis management, he has spent his career helping businesses and individuals navigate high-pressure situations, making critical decisions that can make or break them. This ability to make fast, smart choices translates seamlessly into his athletic pursuits.
“When you’re racing a car up Pike’s Peak or swimming in cold, choppy waters during an Alcatraz swim, you don’t have the luxury of overthinking things,” Leon says. “You need to trust your gut, make the decision, and execute it. When you pause to second-guess yourself, you lose time, and time is your enemy in both law and sports.”
This lesson is invaluable for new athletes. In the heat of a race, whether you're in the final miles of a triathlon or climbing a mountain, the pressure to perform can be overwhelming. But Leon stresses that making quick, well-thought-out decisions is essential to success.
“You’ll never be 100% certain of every decision, but you can’t be paralyzed by doubt. Trust your training, trust your instincts, and keep moving forward,” he advises. “The most successful athletes—and crisis managers—know that hesitation is often the biggest barrier to success.”
Adaptability: Turning Setbacks into Opportunities
No matter how well you prepare or how well you execute, setbacks are inevitable. The real challenge, Leon believes, is how you adapt when things go wrong. In sports, that means staying calm when the race isn’t going as planned or when your body is screaming at you to stop.
“I can’t tell you how many times things have gone wrong—whether it’s during a race or in a legal case. The key is learning to reframe the situation,” says Leon. “When something goes wrong, don’t look at it as failure. Look at it as an opportunity to adapt and overcome. Sometimes, the hardest moments reveal the most about your character and your ability to perform.”
For new athletes, Leon suggests embracing adversity as a teacher. “You’re not going to win every race. You might hit a wall in your training, or a race might not go the way you planned. But that’s not failure—that’s part of the process,” he says. “The question is, how do you respond when things get tough?”
Leon’s own career is proof that setbacks can be turned into comebacks. Early on in his endurance career, he struggled with injury and self-doubt. But he learned to take these challenges in stride, adjust his approach, and push forward. He applies this same philosophy in his legal career, where helping clients through complex and high-pressure situations often requires constant adaptation.
“Adaptability is what separates good athletes from great ones, and it’s what makes a good crisis manager. It’s all about how you respond to the unexpected,” says Leon. “The athlete who can stay calm under pressure, reevaluate the situation, and adapt will always have the edge.”
Resilience: The Ultimate Competitive Advantage
If there’s one lesson Leon wants every athlete to take away from his experience, it’s the importance of resilience. Whether in the courtroom, the racetrack, or on the mountain, the ability to bounce back from failure, learn from mistakes, and keep pushing forward is essential to long-term success.
“In sports, as in life, you’ll face moments when it feels like you’re at rock bottom,” Leon acknowledges. “But resilience isn’t about never failing—it’s about how you get back up when you do. It’s about knowing that every setback is temporary, and if you keep pushing, you’ll eventually get where you want to be.”
This lesson is particularly valuable for athletes who are just starting out. The road ahead will be filled with obstacles, from physical limitations to mental burnout. But Leon stresses that success doesn’t come from avoiding adversity—it comes from learning how to handle it when it comes.
“The real race is the one between your ears,” says Leon. “Your body will get tired. Your mind will want to quit. But if you can stay mentally tough, if you can embrace the discomfort and push through, that’s where you’ll see the real progress.”
Conclusion: Overcoming Adversity in Sports and Life
John recently took the stage for a TED Talk titled “Life Lessons from a Crisis Manager.” Drawing from his extensive professional experience, Leon shared invaluable insights into facing adversity and overcoming life’s toughest challenges.
Whether you’re navigating a crisis in the courtroom or struggling to finish your first marathon, John Leon’s advice is clear: prepare, trust your instincts, adapt, and never give up. The challenges you face—whether in the world of sports or in life—are opportunities for growth, and with the right mindset, you can turn any obstacle into a steppingstone toward success.
For new athletes, Leon’s journey from lawyer to Ironman competitor, from crisis manager to race car driver, is a blueprint for turning adversity into achievement. By applying these principles of preparation, intuition, adaptability, and resilience, you can rise above the toughest situations, overcome the biggest challenges, and emerge victorious—just as John Leon has done time and again.
