WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in 'Unrivaled' miniskirt-crop top combo

WNBA star Satou Sabally may not know where she will play next season, but she's still shining in the new Unrivaled 3x3 league and bringing the style.

Josh Sanchez

WNBA star Satou Sabally warms up with Germany for an international exhibition match.
WNBA star Satou Sabally warms up with Germany for an international exhibition match. / IMAGO / camera4+

WNBA star Satou Sabally plans to leave the Dallas Wings and play for another franchise next season and there will be no shortage of teams lining up for her services.

Sabally is helping to continue growing her stuck this winter with the revolutionary Unrivaled women's 3x3 basketball league in Miami.

The 6-foot-4 forward is playing for Phantom BC in the upstart.

MORE: Angel Reese has insane luxury brand fit ‘wearing diamonds’ for Unrivaled debut

While Sabally isn't sure where she will suit up next season, she is bringing the heat in the Sephora runway area to put her fits on display. For the Phantom's sophomore appearance on Monday night, Sabally delivered again with a two-piece flex showing off her toned abs.

Satou Sabally, WNBA, WNBA fashion, Unrivaled
Unrivaled / Instagram

Statement made.

In her final season with the Wings, Sabally recorded 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and five assists per game.

MORE: WNBA's Aaliyah Edwards, NBA legend Steve Nash link up at Unrivaled opener

Sabally, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, was part of a loaded Oregon roster before making her impact felt in the W. She was teammates with fellow top-10 picks Sabrina Ionescu (No. 1 overall) and Ruthy Hebard (No. 8 overall), becoming the first three first-round picks in Oregon history.

Satou Sabally, WNBA, WNBA Fashion, Unrivaled
Satou Sabally / Instagram

The Big Three were expected to win the national championship before the COVID pandemic prematurely ended the season.

We will have to see where Sabally suits up nexxt season, but she is sure to make an impact wherever she lands.

