WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in 'Unrivaled' miniskirt-crop top combo
WNBA star Satou Sabally plans to leave the Dallas Wings and play for another franchise next season and there will be no shortage of teams lining up for her services.
Sabally is helping to continue growing her stuck this winter with the revolutionary Unrivaled women's 3x3 basketball league in Miami.
The 6-foot-4 forward is playing for Phantom BC in the upstart.
While Sabally isn't sure where she will suit up next season, she is bringing the heat in the Sephora runway area to put her fits on display. For the Phantom's sophomore appearance on Monday night, Sabally delivered again with a two-piece flex showing off her toned abs.
Statement made.
In her final season with the Wings, Sabally recorded 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and five assists per game.
Sabally, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, was part of a loaded Oregon roster before making her impact felt in the W. She was teammates with fellow top-10 picks Sabrina Ionescu (No. 1 overall) and Ruthy Hebard (No. 8 overall), becoming the first three first-round picks in Oregon history.
The Big Three were expected to win the national championship before the COVID pandemic prematurely ended the season.
We will have to see where Sabally suits up nexxt season, but she is sure to make an impact wherever she lands.
