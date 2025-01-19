Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens playoff game
After crushing the Denver Broncos 31-7 during wild-card weekend, the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in the AFC divisional round on Jan. 19.
With a win over Lamar Jackson and Co., Bills quarterback Josh Allen could solidify his candidacy to win this year's MVP Award. But more importantly, Buffalo would advance to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
Cheering for the Bills on Sunday night, Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. While praised as the "New Queen of Buffalo," the 28-year-old kept a low profile in Allen's suite during last week's playoff game. However, when she's out and about in Buffalo, the Oscar-nominated actress is more than happy to stop and pose with fans.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld's custom Josh Allen jacket for Bills-Broncos game revealed
Just a few hours before the Bills-Ravens game kicked off, a new photo of Steinfeld casually shopping emerged on social media.
While the photo is from a few months ago, fans loved to see Steinfeld so happy. One person commented on Instagram, "Love that she’s so chill and casually shopping at what looks like a TJ Max. I love her!" Another fan added, "I love how she's so natural, 😍💞."
Last month, an old photo of Steinfeld shopping at Wegmans also turned some heads.
Bills Mafia hopes to see Steinfeld at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. They also hope to finally catch a glance of her engagement ring. If all goes well for Allen in the playoffs, he should get two rings this year.
