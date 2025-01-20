The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia shows off Taylor Swift-themed bday cake

Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, celebrated her birthday this weekend and showed off a Taylor Swift-themed cake for her big day.

Josh Sanchez

Natalia Diamante Bryant at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Natalia Diamante Bryant at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. / IMAGO / Future Image

It was a weekend of celebration for Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, who celebrated her 22nd birthday.

Natalia received a heartfelt birthday wish from Ciara and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, while Vanessa penned a sweet message "to my first born."

With any memorable birthday celebration, you need a good cake, and Natalia received just that.

She shared photos of not one, but two custom cakes she received on her big day.

The first cake was a Taylor Swift-themed cake that read, "I'm feeling 22." The message is a lyric from Taylor's hit song "22" from her fourth studio album, "Red."

Natalia Bryant birthday cake
Natalia Bryant's Taylor Swift-themed birthday cake. / Natalia Bryant / Instagram

Natalia also received an Alice in Wonderland-themed cake which read, "Merry Unbirthday," which was popularized in Lewis Carroll's1871 novel Through the Looking-Glass.

An "unbirthday" is a celebration of a person outside of their day of birth.

Natalia Bryant birthday cake
Natalia Bryant's Alice in Wonderland-themed birthday cake. / Natalia Bryant / Instagram

That is how it's done.

Natalia has begun making moves in the fashion industry and with her studies at USC. The sky is the limit for Natalia as she continues to shine.

Not only is Natalia a model, but she is also a third-year film student at USC. While studying, her modeling campaign has taken off, with appearances in a Bulgari campaign and on the Versace runway.

