Loreal Sarkisian drips all-black Louis Vuitton fit without hubby Steve in Paris
With football season over for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns, his wife Loreal Sarkisian can concentrate on her growing fashion business and styles for next season’s gameday fits.
Loreal, 39, was a fit queen and bright spot for Steve and Texas all season with her vibrant and viral looks like her all-white sparkly denim cowgirl slay, and her Daisy Dukes and boots stunner, and her burnt orange leather jaw-dropper for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl.
After the season came to an end and Loreal penned coach Steve and Longhorns fans a heartfelt note, she headed to Paris with her Louis Vuitton gear and luggage and showed off her elite all-black LV fit from France.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes pricey Gucci tracksuit to celebrate her sorority
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal is ‘breathtaking’ in inspirational message perfection
Loreal looks stunning as always.
Steve and Loreal jointly filed for divorce back in July, but have sense reconciled and are going strong. For the New Year, Loreal talked about the “new chapter” in her life. A big part of that chapter is obviously her fashion life and her trip to Paris is the latest pages for her.
It may be the offseason, but Loreal posted another winning look representing Steve and Texas while abroad.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day
$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think
Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league
Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida