Scoring Big: How to Collect Sports Memorabilia That’s Worth Keeping
To a sports fan, a piece of sports memorabilia is an MVP: most valued possession. Whether the object has monetary or sentimental worth, those who are passionate about sports and their teams will pay a high price for a prized piece of memorabilia. Collectibles range from rare trading cards to signed photographs, uniform pieces, and even an entire NASCAR race car.
As fans eagerly anticipate Super Bowl 59, where the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the demand for sports memorabilia surges to new heights. Major events like the Super Bowl provide collectors with opportunities to acquire unique, game-specific pieces that hold both sentimental and monetary value.
Due to the valuable nature of memorabilia to a sports fan, you must ensure that the piece you get is high quality and genuine. You can ensure the quality of your goods with these simple tips.
To minimize the risk of purchasing fake memorabilia, shop with reputable vendors or auction houses. For instance, the Exclusive Philadelphia Eagles Memorabilia Auction offers authenticated items, from game-worn jerseys to unique collectibles like field seats and tunnel LED signs. This collection offers unique items that enhance fans' connection to the game, going beyond standard mementos. Their diverse price points make it accessible to all fans, whether casual or avid collectors.
Before buying a signed item, familiarize yourself with the athlete's signature. Comparing it to verified examples is a good practice. Additionally, purchasing from well-established sources that specialize in authentic memorabilia provides peace of mind. Rushing the process increases the likelihood of mistakes, so always take your time to verify authenticity.
To ensure the item is genuine, check whether it has been authenticated by a reputable company like Professional Sports Authenticators (PSA) or Memorabilia Evaluation and Research Services (MEARS). These companies provide certificates of authenticity, which indicate that the item has been properly vetted. Although these items may be pricier, the assurance of their legitimacy justifies the investment. Besides certificates, several other factors can help assess value and authenticity. For autographed items, verify the identity of the athlete and whether a reputable service authenticated the signature. If there’s no accompanying photo of the item being signed, exercise caution. When assessing photographs, confirm the individuals or objects in the photo, its size, framing, and any event-related items, such as a baseball bat or jersey. Ensure the photograph has been authenticated. For trading cards, examine the card manufacturer’s name, athlete details, and year. Ensure the card is either autographed or authenticated by a recognized grading agency.
When evaluating memorabilia, consider the reputation and authenticity practices of the service provider. Trustworthy agencies will clearly explain their verification process, including the creation of notarized documents that record signing details, dates, and locations. Items should also be sealed with tamper-proof holograms for added security. For peace of mind, always choose memorabilia authenticated by well-known, reliable agencies.
By following these guidelines, you can confidently build a collection of valuable and genuine sports memorabilia. While it's important to be vigilant for counterfeits, remember that small imperfections, such as a missing button or tear on a worn item, don’t necessarily devalue a piece as long as it is authenticated. The key is to ensure the item’s authenticity and take your time in the purchasing process to make a worthwhile investment.
