Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest Bills game
Hailee Steinfeld may not have given us all the highly-anticipated photos from the Buffalo Bills divisional playoff game vs. the Baltimore Ravens, but she certainly is dropping a ton of fire new looks before the big AFC Championship Game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 28-year-old actress and fiancée of Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been embraced by the Buffalo community from her viral billboard, to her shopping at a local Wegman’s and posing for pictures, to her Bills Mafia moments at games, to her sick custom Josh Allen jacket she had made.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld minidress stunner gets Josh Allen pumped before Bills-Chiefs game
The two have become a true NFL power couple — who will be taking on another in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on Sunday. Before the big game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Steinfeld took to her Beau Society fan newsletter on Friday to drop a bunch of new looks that Allen and her fans will no doubt love like this white tank top fit (scroll through).
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen bff pic uncovered before Bills-Chiefs showdown
Steinfeld wrote in issue # 22, “Happy Friday, guys! Remember earlier in the month, when I said one of my New Year’s goals is to take more photos? Well, so many of you replied that you’re also trying to improve your photography skills and capture more memories in 2025. So, for this issue, I thought it would be fun, and beneficial for all of us, to bring on my dear friend and the most brilliant photographer, Kay Temkin.”
She added, “Kat and I go way back. We first connected in 2017 when she animated promo social assets for the release of “Let Me Go.” I was immediately drawn to her style. When I discovered she was also a photographer, we tried shooting together and had so much fun that we kept rolling. Over the past few years, Kat has photographed almost every big life moment: birthdays, work trips from London to Hong Kong, red carpets, and our . Thank God (and Josh), that Kat was there on the day I got engaged. No one could have captured that moment like she did and I’ll cherish her photos forever. “
Kat certainly captured Steinfeld perfectly and just in time before Sunday’s big AFC title clash.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens game
Bad blood… sugar: Natalia Bryant shows off Taylor Swift-themed birthday cake
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
New game: WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in ‘Unrivaled’ miniskirt-crop top combo
First Lady of Paris: Loreal Sarkisian drips all-black Louis Vuitton fit without hubby Steve