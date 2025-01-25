Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye
Brittany Mahomes has a lot to make her smile about after the birth of her third child, Golden Raye. On Friday, a couple of little gifts made her smile even more.
The 29-year-old wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave birth to daughter Golden on January 12, and just six days later the mom of three showed up and showed out at Chiefs divisional playoff game vs. the Houston Texans. While there, she shared a special pregame moment with Patrick, and then rocked her custom Mahomes fit with her “girlies” in the suite.
She then showed the first tiny glimpse of Golden in her cute football-themed onesie while the newborn rested in her golden-themed nursery. While Brittany has no doubt received tons of gifts like Taylor Swift’s amazing personal one, a couple of adorable ones arrived Friday that she said, “melted my heart tonight 🥹.”
The note reads: “Dear Golden, Welcome to the world! We hope your new collection of bags is just the start of all the fun and exciting adventures ahead.”
Brittany no doubt will be at Sunday’s AFC Championship Game vs. the Buffalo Bills with her other two kids, Sterling Skye, 3, and Bronze, 2, to cheer on dad as he attempts to make (and win) his third consecutive Super Bowl.
