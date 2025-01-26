Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB awards banquet in stunning low-cut blue dress
Livvy Dunne has an unintentional habit of stealing boyfriend Paul Skenes’ biggest moments.
When the Pittsburgh Pirates ace was named the National League Rookie of the Year, Dunne upstaged him wearing a fire-red dress where all eyes were on her.
When the Pittsburgh Steelers honored Skenes’ monster season at a game, it was Dunne’s perfect gameday fit that went viral.
On Saturday night, Skenes finally received his Jackie Robinson Award for ROY in the NL at the BBWAA Awards Dinner in New York City where he once again brought his 22-year-old LSU gymnast girlfriend and her low-cut blue dress won the night.
Dunne and Skenes have dated since he was a pitcher at LSU in 2023 and have been inseparable since — especially since his first season ended.
We’ve seen Skenes with Dunne on date nights for an epic date night dinner stare, and at her graduation where he presented her an elite gift, and at her meets for the Lady Tigers where he captured the perfect video of Dunne’s double backflip move a super-high score on the floor.
Saturday night, though, was his moment and Dunne was there for him.
Skenes — the No. 1 overall draft pick —finished his rookie season with an 11-3 record and a 1.96 ERA.
When you date Livvy Dunne, no matter what the occasion she’s going to go viral for her fit like at Saturday night’s banquet where once again she outshined Skenes.
