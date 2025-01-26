24-year-old Jordon Hudson, without bf Bill Belichick, rocks white boots at UNC game
Maybe Bill Belichick's new North Carolina Tar heels football head coaching gig is better for his girlfriend Jennifer Hudson's career?
The 24-year-old former Bridgewater State University cheerleader has certainly become more engaging with her social media posts even before the New England Patriots legend Belichick, 72, finally accepted his new job. She's also helping him on the recruiting trail, as Pat McAfee hilariously called the GOAT NFL HC out for having Hudson right next to him while on "The Pat McAfee Show."
On a date night without Belichick, or at least not pictured on her Instagram post, the Miss Maine 2024 first runner-up hung out with Miss Massachusetts Melissa Queenie Sapini to watch the UNC men's basketball team outlast Boston College 102-96 in overtime.
Hudson captioned the post, "Former Miss North Carolina @tarheel.jen Current Miss Massachusetts USA 🍩 @melissasapini Future Miss Maine USA 🦞 @jordon_isabella🤞🏻🤞🏻🤭"
The last part of that caption makes it obvious that Hudson, so close to winning the Miss Maine title last year, clearly still wants it this year. The publicity of being Belichick's girlfriend certainly can't hurt the cause.
The beauty pageant queen also crushed her fit with the knee-high white boots, oversized hoodie, and the sparkly UNC baby-blue, sparkly heart clutch.
Maybe that's Belichick secretly dressed up as Rameses.
