Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russell Wilson

The singer and wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback smokes in her latest fit hit.

March 10, 2024: Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles.
March 10, 2024: Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ciara brought the heat and the smoke with her latest red-hot fit.

The singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is known for crushing lyrics and outfits like her gold queen bee look that upstaged her husband’s season debut, and her “lioness” stunner that had the QB talking about baby No. 5, and her black furry jaw-dropper that matched the private jet.

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

While she’s not currently slaying gameday fits and dancing a victory to GloRilla, she’s enjoying the Steelers offseason with another smoking-hot look — literally — with a fire-red low-cut string top while puffing a cigar and having a glass of rum.

RELATED: Ciara drops ‘SassCi’ fit that has Russell Wilson saying ‘see u in a lil bit…’

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram
Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

RELATED: Ciara, Vanessa Bryant dazzle side-by-side in all-white and glittery gold fits

She’s bad and she knows it. Hopefully she’s got a good Cuban with that rum.

Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and Amora Princess, 1. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.

While she’s doing an ad for the rum brand “Ten To One”, Ciara’s revealing fit definitely stole the show.

