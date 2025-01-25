Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russell Wilson
Ciara brought the heat and the smoke with her latest red-hot fit.
The singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is known for crushing lyrics and outfits like her gold queen bee look that upstaged her husband’s season debut, and her “lioness” stunner that had the QB talking about baby No. 5, and her black furry jaw-dropper that matched the private jet.
While she’s not currently slaying gameday fits and dancing a victory to GloRilla, she’s enjoying the Steelers offseason with another smoking-hot look — literally — with a fire-red low-cut string top while puffing a cigar and having a glass of rum.
She’s bad and she knows it. Hopefully she’s got a good Cuban with that rum.
Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and Amora Princess, 1. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
While she’s doing an ad for the rum brand “Ten To One”, Ciara’s revealing fit definitely stole the show.
