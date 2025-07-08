Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s hand in adorable girlfriend BTS video at WNBA arena
Azzi Fudd went to watch her former UConn Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings play at the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night. The two were seen having an adorable moment together.
Fudd, 22, is returning for her final season at UConn after winning a national championship with Bueckers, 23 — the first at the school since 2016.
Besides the chemistry on the team, the two were also inseparable off the court doing TikTok dances and even doing an Oreo commercial in competing pink fits. Fudd also attended Bueckers’ WNBA draft night where she crushed a glam makeover where she looked unrecognizable, and then changed into a stunning cocktail dress for the after-party. She’s been seen at many of Bueckers’ pro games, including posing with her in a No. 5 Wings jersey.
Tuesday was another game Fudd was at after shocking social media with her “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” post. This time, the two were on video holding hands together in a behind-the-scenes moment.
How cute and great for them.
Fudd also posted hew view from the seats.
After finishing college ball next season, Fudd is a consensus top 5 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft and will be joining Bueckers on the court instead of sitting in the stands. It’s great to see her support, though.
The Wings would lose by 30 points, 102-72, but the bigger story was Fudd and Bueckers together.
