Caleb Williams' ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers playoff game

The Chicago Bears are a few hours away from the biggest game in the franchise's recent history, as they're set to play the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on January 10.

The Bears would not have made it to this point without Caleb Williams, who has developed into one of the league's most compelling young quarterbacks in his second season.

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

With this success comes added star power for Williams. And this added star power means there's even more intrigue about the 24-year-old's personal life.

For Williams, this means an interest around his relationship with ex-girlfriend Alina Thyregod.

Alina Thyregod/Instagram

Williams and Thyregod were initially high school sweethearts when they were both at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., broke up for a time, got back together when Williams was at USC in November of 2023, and are broken up again.

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) and girlfriend Alina Thyregod prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Alina Thyregod shows Caleb Williams support with pregame social media selfie

Just because Williams and Thyregod are not together right now doesn't mean she isn't going to keep supporting her ex-boyfriend before his big game.

This was shown by a post that Thyregod made to her Instagram story on January 9. The post was a selfie of Thyregod posing in a shirt that showed the Chicago Bears' colors.

Alina Thyregod's January 9 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@alinathyregod

Williams' focus is surely on beating the Packers and advancing to the Divisional round, where they'd be playing the winner of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on January 11.

It's clear that Thyregod and Williams are still in a good place; otherwise, she probably would be posting a supportive photo like this, if that's indeed what she was trying to show.

Dec 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

