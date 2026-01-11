Drake Maye’s wife Ann turns heads in wild sparkly pants for Patriots fit vs. Chargers

The New England Patriots are back hosting a playoff game in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for the first time since Tom Brady was the quarterback.

This time it’s second-year superstar Drake Maye behind center. Before the big Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Maye’s wife Ann Michael stole some of his thunder with her head-turning fit.

Maye has has had an MVP-worthy season so far for the No. 2 seed and 13-win Patriots. Maye has thrown for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

Drake Maye has Pats fans thinking Super Bowl again. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

While he’s sparkled on the field, his wife certainly been a star as well. Her baking TikTok videos have been so popular that she’s even had her comments section inundated by fans. She even made some yummy-looking Patriots-themed cookies before a big game.

She’s been a star on game days as well with her fits as well like this stunning head-to-toe New England blue look, and her all-red Patriots stunner. For the AFC East clincher, she crushed the perfect winter getup, while slaying the fur for the final game of the regular season.

Ann Michael Hudson/Instagram

It’s no longer the regular season and it’s win-or-go-home for Maye and the Patriots. Ann Michael certainly was playoff ready with this unreal sparkly silver pants New England fit.

Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Ann Michael hopes it’s the lucky look and the team will be back next week at home in the divisional round.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

