How Jordon Hudson's antics lost UNC $200k in "Hard Knocks" debacle
Colin Cowherd pulled the ultimate zag defending Jordon Hudson as Bill Belichick's "PR director" coming off of his disastrous "CBS News Sunday Morning" interview.
Well, even as the legendary former New England Patriots legend's PR director, his 24-year-old girlfriend's seemingly out-of-control behavior cost him and the North Carolina Tar Heels football program dearly.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson scolds UNC football staff in scary power trip
"Hard Knocks," the acclaimed docuseries from NFL Films, decided to pull the plug because of her antics, costing the program $200k in facilities fees and an unmeasurable amount of exposure for a program desperately looking to get into the elite level of SEC-level college football.
So from a PR director and "chief operating officer" perspective, Belichick should fire his girlfriend.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson posts nerdy spring break date photos
According to a report from "The Athletic," the aspiring Miss Maine played an "instrumental role in stopping the production, related to her request to be heavily involved in the project."
The two sides had gotten so far as to have promotional mockups and a press release ready to roll for an impending announcement.
It's a fascinating behind-the-scenes look on how Hudson is making these moves with seemingly the six-time Super Bowl champion's approval.
Maybe Colin Cowherd, Belichick, and Hudson will be proven right in the end. But when it costs the program a huge prestigious opportunity like "Hard Knocks," that cuts way deeper than a failed supposed-to-be-softball CBS News interview.
