Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson drops big news on Miss USA future
While Bill Belichick is focusing on football for the North Carolina Tar Heels, his girlfriend Jordon Hudson is turning her attention to the pageant universe.
The 24-year-old girlfriend of the legendary 72-year-old coach just got back from spring break where he took her on the nerdiest date, and then she amazingly balanced on the coach’s hands and feet in some insane poses on the beach. She also just celebrated her birthday with a custom UNC basketball jersey that was very Michael Jordan-worthy. Oh, and she got to meet Lil Wayne.
Hudson is not only a former national champion cheerleader at Bridgewater State University, but the 2024 Miss Maine pageant runner-up. She recently teased she’s pageant training with a mirror bathing suit selfie, and now has a bigger announcement about her intentions for 2025. Hudson dropped the following news on her Instagram:
“Happy International Pageant Day 👑✨. I couldn't think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025; representing my hometown Hancock. 🫶🏻💜 [insert mussel shell emoji] For full event details, go to missmaineusa.com.”
She followed it up with a couple of stunning pageant looks.
If she wins, she will compete for the Miss USA crown.
That’s big news for Belichick’s girlfriend. He will no doubt be cheering her on as she does him.