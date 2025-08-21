Kansas unveils insane $450M stadium renovations for college football season
What does $450 million in stadium rennovations get you? The University of Kansas just spent that and new awesome footage shows you.
The David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium structure was upgraded, and so was the seating with new luxury boxes and seats that brings fans way closer to the action. There’s also a 2.5x bigger jumotron, and 55,000 square-foot conference center.
After everything done, when it opens to 40,000 plus fans when season kicks off with the Kansas Jayhawks vs. the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, August 23,, fans will be blown away.
Check out this insane drone footage flying through the new look.
There’s even a game-day cocktail for each game with this week being the “Fres-No Chance” version. The food looks amazing, too, as seen in the below video.
The first phase only has 42,000 seats compared to the old stadium of 51,500, but the view difference is stunning. A second phase will bring in 5000 more seats as well.
While Kansas is known for its basketball program, last season the Jayhawks football team went 9-4 and won the Guaranteed Rate Bowl over the Nevada Wolfpack.
Football season is back, and the new-look David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will certainly be rocking on Saturday.
