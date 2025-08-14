$62 million high school football stadium has insane cheerleader dressing room
A $62 million high football stadium in Buford, Georgia, is so insane even the cheerleader dressing room is worthy of a story.
The Buford High football program is considered one of the best in the country having won 13 state championships since 2000.
The stadium for the Wolves seats 10,000 fans and has 15 luxury suites. It also features a 44 x 82 foot double-sided digital video board, and there’s a separate field for junior varsity along with six practice fields.
RELATED: Insane $62 million 'bargain' HS stadium has NFL amenities not costing billions
The city owns it while the high school leases it, and it will be used for other big events in the offseason.
Here’s a first look at it after construction:
And more details:
While it’s an awesome venue for football, the team’s cheerleaders also have an insane setup with this unreal dressing room built just for them.
Wow, what a time to be a Wolves player and cheerleader.
While it’s the most expensive high school stadium in Georgia’s history, Texas has outdone it with its $72 million one in Katy, Texas.
They took their football seriously in Georgia and Texas, that’s for sure.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal