Olympic skateboarding bronze medalist Nyjah Huston turns entrepreneurial with launch of new social profile tool
Athlete turned entrepreneur Nyjah Huston plans to help reshape how people manage their online presence and present themselves via their social profile with a new investment in Linkme.
Linkme allows users to consolidate all of their important links — from social media and gaming profiles to payment apps — into one customizable profile. Creators, influencers, and other professionals can conveniently share their digital footprint with one link or QR code.
As a skateboarding icon, Huston, 29, is used to pushing boundaries at urban skate spots, and he will now bring some of his focus to the business world as a strategic partner and investor with Linkme.
Huston, who took home a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics men’s street event in Paris, is a globally-recognized athlete with more than 5 million followers on Instagram, so he understands the importance of personal branding and digital outreach. The impact of his influence, particularly among Gen Z and millennial audiences, and his knowledge of managing and engaging with his substantial social following, will provide Linkme with instant credibility.
“With over 5 million followers and a Rolodex of top-tier influencers, his partnership gives us unparalleled access to key networks that can accelerate our growth,” said Daniel Benlulu, Chief Strategy Officer at Linkme. “Nyjah’s involvement isn’t just about visibility — it’s about leveraging his connections to bring some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment onto the platform."
"Having Nyjah Huston as a strategic investor and partner accelerates our mission,” said Net Kohen, CEO of Linkme. “First impressions matter, and with Linkme, we’re changing how people present themselves — Linkme is your world, in one link. Our app is simple, powerful, and built for the future of networking.”
In addition to diversifying his own investment portfolio like many athlete’s today are doing with key alternative investments, Huston’s partnership lends credibility to Linkme, showing potential users how they can make stronger, more organized first impressions online. Huston is undoubtedly one of the most successful skateboarders of all time, but his large digital portfolio that drives strong audience engagement also shows his deep understanding of social media and fan engagement.
With Huston’s reach and unique perspective, Linkme will be introduced to a wider audience, showing that it is a valuable tool not just meant for skateboarders or athletes.
