Pat McAfee blasts ESPN’s latest top 100 list: ‘what a s*** show’
Pat McAfee returned to the studio with a bang after a few weeks off, wasting no time delivering a fiery critique of ESPN and their Top 100 Athletes of the 21st Century list on Tuesday.
Known for his unfiltered opinions, McAfee was verbally upset by the rankings, calling out both the network and ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky for what he described as a "s*** show." McAfee's passionate rant highlighted his disdain for the list and reaffirmed his reputation for candid, entertaining commentary.
At one point, McAfee went even further, "Is this the dumbest thing of all time?" Ouch.
Dan Orlovsky then joined the show to share his feelings on the matter, specifically the Top 10 Quarterbacks, highlighting that it needs to be either a Top 8 or Top 14 group because of the talent in the NFL.
That did little to quell McAfee's fiery take, as he continued to poke fun at the concept and execution of the list. The lively exchange between the two provided an entertaining segment, with McAfee remaining skeptical of how the list was compiled.
The segment showcased McAfee's knack for turning sports commentary into must-watch entertainment, blending humor and criticism in a way that resonates with his audience.
As the debate over ESPN's rankings continues, viewers can count on McAfee to deliver more of these, how shall we say, spirited takes: much to the chagrin of Bristol executives.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy moly: Insanely jacked 49ers rookie proves NFL players aren’t human (PHOTO)
Adorable: Livvy Dunne sports cute Skenes ‘30’ cowboy-boot tank for All-Star night
Smokin’: Angel Reese, Kysre Gondrezick light up Vegas: oh, Jaylen Brown too
2H2H: Zendaya rocks Miami Vice look after Harry Potter fit at 2024 Wimbledon
Groovin’: Cameron Brink busts sweet dance moves with teammate Rickea Jackson