The Athlete Lifestyle logo

PGA Tour Top 20 money winners of all time including LIV Golf earnings

The amount of astronomical money that modern-day PGA Tour and LIV Golf players make has dramatically changed the all-time list.

Matthew Graham

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Imagine if prime Tiger Woods were competing in today's golf world. He'd easily be a billionaire.

With the arms (and sticks) race between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, it's a great time to be one of the best golfers in the world.

The astronomical amounts of money to keep players like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler on the PGA Tour has had a trickle-down effect for the Top 20 list of all time.

RELATED: Who are the Top 10 highest paid players on the LIV Golf tour?

Spotrac compiled the data, and The Athlete Lifestyle On SI deciphered that this doesn't take into account the rumored nine-figure signing bonuses for players like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm. (Plus it seems to to short change Jon Rahm $15 million in LIV Golf earnings, which would move him up to No. 5 on this list. Also, it obviously doesn't take into account new ventures like the Tiger Woods-back TGL.)

Whatever the case, these dudes are making a boatload of money.

No. 20 - Patrick Reed: $75.8 million

Patrick Reed
Patrick Reed / Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

No. 19 - Jason Day: $78.8 million

Jason Day
Jason Day / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

No. 18 - Patrick Cantlay: $79.5 million

Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Cantlay / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

No. 17 - Bryson DeChambeau: $80.1 million

Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

No. 16 - Justin Rose: $82.1 million

Justin Rose
Justin Rose / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 15 - Cameron Smith: $82.11 million

Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith / Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

No. 14 - Vijay Singh: $82.7 million

Vijay Singh
Vijay Singh / Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

No. 13 - Jim Furyk: $86.6 million

Jim Furyk
Jim Furyk / Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

No. 12 - Adam Scott: $87.3 million

Adam Scott
Adam Scott / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

No. 11 - Jordan Spieth: $95.1 million

Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth / Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

No. 10 - Justin Thomas: $95.5 million

Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

No. 9 - Sergio Garcia: $95.5 million

Sergio Garcia
Sergio Garcia / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No. 8 - Xander Schauffele: $101.2 million

Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

No. 7 - Jon Rahm: $107.3 million

Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

No. 6 - Brooks Koepka: $111 million

Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No. 5 - Scottie Scheffler: $111.4 million

Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

No. 4 - Phil Mickelson: $137 million

Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

No. 3 - Dustin Johnson: $164.6 million

Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson / Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

No. 2 - Rory McIlroy: $174.5 million

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

No. 1 - Tiger Woods: $185.7 million

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Business