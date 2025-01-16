PGA Tour Top 20 money winners of all time including LIV Golf earnings
Imagine if prime Tiger Woods were competing in today's golf world. He'd easily be a billionaire.
With the arms (and sticks) race between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, it's a great time to be one of the best golfers in the world.
The astronomical amounts of money to keep players like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler on the PGA Tour has had a trickle-down effect for the Top 20 list of all time.
Spotrac compiled the data, and The Athlete Lifestyle On SI deciphered that this doesn't take into account the rumored nine-figure signing bonuses for players like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm. (Plus it seems to to short change Jon Rahm $15 million in LIV Golf earnings, which would move him up to No. 5 on this list. Also, it obviously doesn't take into account new ventures like the Tiger Woods-back TGL.)
Whatever the case, these dudes are making a boatload of money.