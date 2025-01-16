PGA Tour Will Move Los Angeles Event to New Venue
Due to the wildfires in Southern California, the PGA Tour is moving next month’s Genesis Invitational to a to-be-determined location the week of February 10.
Riveria Country Club, the longtime home to the event in greater Los Angeles, has been spared damage by the fires but the club itself is closed and the surrounding area has suffered significant hardship.
“The PGA Tour’s focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of those affected by the unprecedented natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles,” the Tour said in a statement. “We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of the first responders and the tireless work being done to put an end to the tragic wildfires.
“In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that the 2025 Genesis Invitational will be played at an alternate location the week of February 10-16. A venue update and additional tournament information will be provided in the coming days.”
The tournament, won last year by Hideki Matsuyama after a final-round 62, is one of the PGA Tour’s eight signature events and has a $20 million purse and a limited field.
Tiger Woods is the tournament host and it benefits his TGR foundation.
With no open dates on the schedule prior to the FedEx Cup playoffs, it was unlikely that the tournament would be postponed. And canceling it was also not deemed to be likely given the revenue such a tournament produces for the Tour and the charities involved via television rights fees and sponsorship fees.
Moving it to another location—just a month out—will be a challenge. The Tour has potential options in playing consecutive weeks at TPC Scottsdale, where the WM Phoenix Open precedes the Genesis. This week’s venue at PGA West in LaQuina, California, could be another possibility. As could the venue for next week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Las Vegas, which hosted a Tour event in October, is another possible consideration.
No Tour representatives have publicly discussed any ideas. Nor did Woods, when asked on Tuesday night after competing in the TGL.
“As far as the Genesis, we’re just trying to just figure everything out and make sure that everyone is safe and we have meetings scheduled going forward,” Woods said. “But as of right now, we’re not really focused on the tournament. It’s more about what we can do to help everyone who’s struggling, who’s lost homes and had their lives changed.”
Riviera Country Club, site of the tournament scheduled for Feb. 13-16, is where Woods made his PGA Tour debut in 1992 as an amateur. The iconic venue will also host the 2026 U.S. Open, the 2028 Olympic golf tournament as well as the 2031 U.S. Open.
The statement said that the Tour is “identifying the most impactful ways the tournament can support the Los Angeles community and the ongoing relief efforts.” And it has a charitable aspect set up.