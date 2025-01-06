Scottie Scheffler to Miss Another PGA Tour Start Due to Hand Injury
Scottie Scheffler’s hand injury will keep him out for at least another scheduled event on the PGA Tour.
The No. 1-ranked player in the world and reigning PGA Tour player of the year suffered a hand injury while making Christmas dinner, one that required surgery and caused him to miss the season-opening Sentry in Hawaii.
Scheffler was expected to play the American Express near Palm Springs, Calif., next week.
But Scheffler announced via social media on Monday that he will be skipping that tournament as well.
“After consulting with my medical team, I have made the decision to withdraw from next week’s American Express tournament to give my injury more time to heal,” Scheffler said. “I am still hopeful to begin my 2025 season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.”
That event is another three weeks away and scheduled for Jan. 30-Feb. 2. It is a signature event won last year by Wyndham Clark. Scheffler was not scheduled to play this week’s Sony Open or the Farmers Insurance Open in two weeks.
Scheffler announced Dec. 27 that he had suffered a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from broken glass.
The two-time major winner is coming off a seven-victory season on the PGA Tour that included wins at the Masters and Players Championship. He also won Olympic gold and closed out the year with a win at Tiger Woods’s Hero World Challenge, an unofficial tournament, last month.