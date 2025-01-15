Golf Fans Absolutely Loved Tiger Woods's Walkout Intro, Song Choice for Debut TGL Match
Perfect song choice for the legend.
The second match of the TGL season arrived Tuesday night, and though it wasn't the debut, it felt like the league's true gestation. After all, Tiger Woods, part of Jupiter Links GC, is debuting with the league on Tuesday.
His team faced off with LA Golf Club, and the pre-match theatrics were awesome. LA was introduced first, leaving JLGC to save Tiger's introduction for last.
It lived up to the hype.
Woods walked out to "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor, a perfect walkout song.
Here's the walkout:
Fans loved it:
