SI

Golf Fans Absolutely Loved Tiger Woods's Walkout Intro, Song Choice for Debut TGL Match

Perfect song choice for the legend.

Josh Wilson

Woods made his TGL debut Tuesday.
Woods made his TGL debut Tuesday. / Screengrab, @Sportsnet on X (formerly Twitter)

The second match of the TGL season arrived Tuesday night, and though it wasn't the debut, it felt like the league's true gestation. After all, Tiger Woods, part of Jupiter Links GC, is debuting with the league on Tuesday.

His team faced off with LA Golf Club, and the pre-match theatrics were awesome. LA was introduced first, leaving JLGC to save Tiger's introduction for last.

It lived up to the hype.

Woods walked out to "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor, a perfect walkout song.

Here's the walkout:

Fans loved it:

More of the Latest Sports News

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/Golf