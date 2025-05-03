WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson crushes Bam Adebayo for calling out her bold Las Vegas Aces fit
A'ja Wilson always keeps receipts - even when it comes to her presumed boyfriend, NBA star Bam Adebayo.
The Las Vegas Aces reigning MVP, with three overall, had her WNBA pregame fit debut that got a lot of attention for losing a bet to teammate Kiah Stokes and having to pay up by wearing a UConn Huskies T-shirt since her alma mater, the South Carolina Gamecocks, lost to the Paige Bueckers-led Huskies in the national title game.
What didn't get as much attention were the sick blue-and-red-striped overalls the back-to-back WNBA champion rocked to complete the look.
Adebayo, always lurking on social media when it comes to playful banter with his lady, couldn't help himself, commenting on Facebook threads, "Striped overalls is wild."
The decorated two-time Olympic gold medalist and national champion clapped right back, retorting, "It's just crazy how ppl don't even be on this app but always be over here threading... I ate them overalls up!"
Wilson, 28, ate them up indeed, and continued her hot streak today by dropping an unbelievable ad for her pink-tastic A'One Nike signature kicks.
Wilson is on fire. Not even a blasphemous wearing of a UConn shirt can hold her back.
Or Bam.
