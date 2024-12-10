The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink celebrates Caitlin Clark being named TIME Athlete of the Year for 2024

The Los Angeles Sparks star gave her friend plenty of praise for her incredible milestone.

Joseph Galizia

Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark attends the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Footprint Center.
Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark attends the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Footprint Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark reached a major career milestone by gracing the cover of TIME Magazine as Athlete of the Year, with fellow WNBA star Cameron Brink joining the celebration of her incredible achievement.

Brink, 22, penned a message of support for Clark via her Instagram stories on Tuesday, December 10. The Los Angeles Sparks star shared the TIME cover and wrote, "Congrats  MODELLLL." 

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink celebrates fellow WNBA star Caitlin Clark on being named TIME Athlete of the Year 2024 / Photo Credit: Cameron Brink on Instagram

Clark had an incredible 2024 in the WNBA. She was named the league's Rookie of the Year, set a record for assists in a game and took her team, the Indiana Fever, to the playoffs. Fever games often sold out, with women's basketball fans eager to see the sport's biggest star live.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark Breaks WNBA's Single-Season Assist Record

Meanwhile, Brink's 2024 WNBA season was cut short due to an MCL injury suffered in June. However, the 6'4" forward did remain very active on social media, and was named to the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. 

Her support of Clark — along with Clark's triumphs — prove that women's basketball is becoming a force to be reckoned with. 

