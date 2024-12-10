Cameron Brink celebrates Caitlin Clark being named TIME Athlete of the Year for 2024
Caitlin Clark reached a major career milestone by gracing the cover of TIME Magazine as Athlete of the Year, with fellow WNBA star Cameron Brink joining the celebration of her incredible achievement.
Brink, 22, penned a message of support for Clark via her Instagram stories on Tuesday, December 10. The Los Angeles Sparks star shared the TIME cover and wrote, "Congrats MODELLLL."
Clark had an incredible 2024 in the WNBA. She was named the league's Rookie of the Year, set a record for assists in a game and took her team, the Indiana Fever, to the playoffs. Fever games often sold out, with women's basketball fans eager to see the sport's biggest star live.
Meanwhile, Brink's 2024 WNBA season was cut short due to an MCL injury suffered in June. However, the 6'4" forward did remain very active on social media, and was named to the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.
Her support of Clark — along with Clark's triumphs — prove that women's basketball is becoming a force to be reckoned with.
