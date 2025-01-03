Cameron Brink net worth: The WNBA star's earnings might surprise you
Cameron Brink is a force to be reckoned with.
The WNBA superstar was one of the biggest signings in the league's history when she was picked by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 draft. Alongside Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, Brink has already helped grow the popularity of women's basketball in the United States as the WNBA saw record attendance in the 2024 season.
Despite her rookie year with the LA Sparks ending early due to injury, Brink made some off-the-court decisions as smart as her on-the-court ones, leading her to a financial triumph. Here is everything you need to know about Brink's net worth.
Cameron Brink's net worth
As of 2025, Cameron Brink has a net worth of $2 million, according to Forbes. While a large portion of this comes from her WNBA salary, the 6'4" forward also made financial splashes through endorsements.
Brink attended Stanford University, where she helped the Cardinals win the NCAA championship in 2021. At the time Brink was making over $200,000 through NIL (Next-Line) deals, and had signed on to represent over 20 brands.
After making the jump to the WNBA, Brink earned $76,535 in her first season with the Sparks, and is set to earn $78,066 in her sophomore year. Her popularity in the league was undeniable, including from advertisers, who quickly made Brink a representative of their products. This includes deals with Sprouts Farmers Market, Keurig, Topps, Bumble, RITZ Crackers, AMIN.O, Daps, Icy Hot, Stanley, New Balance, Buick, Chegg, Urban Outfitters, Hyperice, Hearth, NEXT 22, GOAT, and Visible Mobile to name a few.
While Brink's injury caused her to miss the 2024 Paris Olympics, it didn't stop her from growing her image. She has since amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram and added even bigger sponsorship deals to her catalog, including Netflix.
Brink also signed on to play for the new Unrivaled league, a 3-on-3 all-women's basketball league that was founded in 2023 and is slated to begin at the beginning of 2025. While Brink's salary hasn't been revealed, Unrivaled is expected to have an average annual salary of $222,222 according to CBS Sports.
