Cameron Brink wears glow-in-the-dark minidress stunner for birthday celebration
Cameron Brink knows how to celebrate, although that's to be expected when your birthday is Dec. 31.
After posting a plethora of a birthday wishes on her actual birthday, the Los Angeles Sparks and social media star posted on Instagram her actual celebration for her 23rd birthday, and one thing certainly stood out - her rocking glow-in-the-dark minidress.
The former Stanford Cardinal All American has shared her emotional journey recovering from a devastating knee injury in her rookie season, and now her outlook is one of reemergence.
RELATED: Cameron Brink flexes toned abs in midriff workout fit without knee brace
RELATED: Cameron Brink stuns in tiny minidress, custom heels for Stanford graduation
Brink captioned the post simply, "New year, new knee & 23 🥂✨" Fellow WNBA star and former Pac-12 sensation Sabrina Ionescu made fun of her for mailing it in with her words, commenting, "You for sure came up with this caption on the plane lol."
What wasn't mailed in was her minidress black-and-white, sleeveless minidress with high heels and stockings.
Based on her post, she had a luxurious overnight getaway in Malibu, staying at the Little Beach House and enjoying sushi at presumably Nobu with her "hubby" fiancé and some friends.
RELATED: Cameron Brink easily wins Christmas in plaid mini-shorts, midriff top, knee-high boots
On the court, Brink has a lot to prove, and the second-year LA centerpiece seems eager to get back to playing without a knee brace, not to mention joining the new 3-on-3 Unrivaled league in 2026, thanks to advice from Golden State Warriors icon Steph Curry.
Cheesy captions aside, 2025 is a potentially break-out season for Brink to move beyond WNBA stardom into the pop culture realm.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU flexibility in shimmering purple leotards
Chillin’: Hailee Steinfeld joins Josh Allen for cocktails on Buffalo couples date night
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Wowza: UConn’s Paige Bueckers shows off grown-up, off-court looks for baller year
CFP fly: Loreal Sarkisian crushes burnt orange Texas fairytale fit with Steve