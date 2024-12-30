Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Bills QB Josh Allen goes viral
Hailee Steinfeld has been more public than ever of late with Josh Allen and with Buffalo Bills fans.
When the singer and actress started dating the quarterback in 2023 when they accounced their relationship on Instagram, they largely kept out of the public light. This year we’ve already seen Steinfeld and Allen have a rare moment of PDA at the team’s Halloween party with a kiss in their costumes.
She then showed up at Buffalo games and went full Bills Mafia for one, and then hit the road for a game in Los Angeles where she took a rare, adorable public photo together with Allen after announcing her epic engagement that they also did on social media.
The 28-year-old Steinfeld has grown closer to the Bills family as well, outshining Allen at the team’s Christmas party, and sending the Bills backup QB’s wife a gift that made her cry.
Now, a video has surfaced on TikTok of Steinfeld shopping at the grocery store chain Wegmans in Buffalo like your average person, and taking the time to pose for a video with a fan. While there’s no evidence this happened recently, and the long hair and color suggest it’s not, the video has since gone viral since being posted on Sunday.
She’s definitely a fan favorite and a favorite of Allen’s Bills teammates who credit her for helping him with his MVP-worthy season.
The Bills have locked up the No. 2 seed and will open the playoffs in January at home. Steinfeld will more than likely be at Highmark Stadium supporting her Bills man.
