Hailee Steinfeld joins Bills QB Josh Allen for cocktails on Buffalo couples date night
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are closing out a memorable 2024 by celebrating the holidays together. A new photo of them in public having cocktails in Buffalo has surfaced.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback and his star actress fiancée have been much more in the open in 2024 like their PDA kiss during the team Halloween party, and a rare photo together after a road game in Los Angeles where Steinfeld flaunted a sizzling ab-revealing midriff fit. She also attended the team’s Christmas party where she outshined Allen in a fire-red high-slit gown.
Steinfeld, 28, was even spotted at a local Wegmans without Allen shopping like a normal customer and posing for a fan in a video that went viral.
Bills QB Josh Allen's custom Christmas gift for Hailee Steinfeld revealed
Now, a new photo of the adorable couple has surfaced on Instagram presumably out to dinner on a couple’s date night where they are enjoying some cocktails.
Hailee Steinfeld makes backup Bills QB's wife cry with perfect gift
Hailee is enjoying some red wine, while Allen in a baseball cap is sipping on a white mystery drink.
Steinfeld and Allen have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official publicly until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024. Now they are engaged and out there more than ever.
With Allen the front-runner for the NFL MVP, the QB and his teammates have credited Steinfeld for his success this year. She no-doubt will be watching him play in the playoffs as the No. 2 seed Bills look to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994. If it happens she will be forever immortalized in Buffalo.
